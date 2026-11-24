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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has begun implementing the ARAS risk-based supervision system to improve the assessment of banks' risk profiles and introduce supervisory measures proportionate to their risk levels.

Aliyar Mammadyarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, announced the initiative during his speech at the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku.

He emphasized that the effective implementation of smart regulation requires a fundamental transformation of banking supervision mechanisms, particularly amid the rapid digitalization of financial services.

"In the era of instant payments and remote digital services, the effectiveness of traditional control measures is decreasing. The ARAS system is based on a forward-looking approach and allows for a more accurate determination of the risk profile of banks, as well as the application of proportional control measures in accordance with risk levels. In addition, the Central Bank has begun to formulate and implement SupTech solutions in order to increase the effectiveness and flexibility of control measures," he said.

According to Mammadyarov, automated risk-based supervision plays an important role in maintaining financial stability as digital financial services expand, while strengthening the banking sector's preparedness for emerging challenges.

He also noted that consistent regulatory and supervisory reforms implemented in recent years have contributed significantly to improvements in the international ratings of Azerbaijan's banking sector.

Azerbaijan prepares new digital finance strategy for 2027–2030

Mammadyarov further announced that the Central Bank is developing the State Program for Expanding the Digital Transformation of the Financial Sector for 2027–2030.

The programme will focus on strengthening Azerbaijan's digital financial ecosystem, encouraging financial innovation and accelerating the transition towards cashless transactions.

"The main goal of the program is to transform Azerbaijan into one of the leading digital financial centers in the region, support the development of innovative financial services, and expand cashless payments," he said.