US Investigates Suspected Iranian Links to Cyberattacks on Commercial Ships
(MENAFN) The United States is examining possible Iranian involvement in a series of cyberattacks targeting dozens of commercial vessels, amid growing concerns over maritime security, according to reports Monday.
Up to 50 ships transporting oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemicals and other potentially dangerous cargo are believed to have been targeted in the incidents.
Iran remains a leading suspect in the investigation, although American authorities are also exploring the possibility of Russian involvement.
Some of the cyber incidents were accompanied by bomb threats and threatening communications warning crews that their vessels could be destroyed.
Several targeted ships were traveling toward the United States, prompting the Coast Guard to send specialized cyber protection teams aboard at least four vessels in recent weeks.
The teams boarded the ships as they approached American ports to identify and address potential cybersecurity weaknesses before allowing them to resume their journeys.
Among the affected vessels were the VL Prosperity and Kohaku, both of which were heading to Texas.
The two ships reportedly received bomb threats, while a ransom-style message shared through a Russian-language Telegram channel accused the VL Prosperity of transporting Saudi oil to the United States and supporting American and Israeli interests.
Another targeted vessel, the Vivit Africa, was carrying US liquefied natural gas to Italy. Its movements became irregular as it approached the Italian coastline, according to maritime tracking data cited in the report.
The investigation is unfolding amid increasing concerns about the use of cyber operations alongside the conflict involving Iran. However, American authorities have yet to establish any connection between Tehran and the attacks.
An official from President Donald Trump's administration told the Journal that investigators had found no evidence linking Iran to the incidents, describing four of the cases as minor disruptions that produced no significant consequences.
Up to 50 ships transporting oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemicals and other potentially dangerous cargo are believed to have been targeted in the incidents.
Iran remains a leading suspect in the investigation, although American authorities are also exploring the possibility of Russian involvement.
Some of the cyber incidents were accompanied by bomb threats and threatening communications warning crews that their vessels could be destroyed.
Several targeted ships were traveling toward the United States, prompting the Coast Guard to send specialized cyber protection teams aboard at least four vessels in recent weeks.
The teams boarded the ships as they approached American ports to identify and address potential cybersecurity weaknesses before allowing them to resume their journeys.
Among the affected vessels were the VL Prosperity and Kohaku, both of which were heading to Texas.
The two ships reportedly received bomb threats, while a ransom-style message shared through a Russian-language Telegram channel accused the VL Prosperity of transporting Saudi oil to the United States and supporting American and Israeli interests.
Another targeted vessel, the Vivit Africa, was carrying US liquefied natural gas to Italy. Its movements became irregular as it approached the Italian coastline, according to maritime tracking data cited in the report.
The investigation is unfolding amid increasing concerns about the use of cyber operations alongside the conflict involving Iran. However, American authorities have yet to establish any connection between Tehran and the attacks.
An official from President Donald Trump's administration told the Journal that investigators had found no evidence linking Iran to the incidents, describing four of the cases as minor disruptions that produced no significant consequences.
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