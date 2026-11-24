MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook pos t, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces carried out 73 airstrikes, dropping 250 guided aerial bombs. They also deployed 7,475 kamikaze drones and launched 1,865 attacks, including 17 using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russian strikes targeted multiple settlements in the Sumy region.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces and artillery struck two clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, one UAV command post, and two artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched three attacks, carried out five strikes with 11 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 106 shelling attacks, six of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian attack near Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched four attacks near Zelena Dolyna and Zarichne, as well as toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces carried out four attacks near Dibrova and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 18 Russian attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, and Vilne, as well as toward Osikove, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Mykolaipillia, and Kucheriv Yar.

Russian forces launched 15 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, attempting to advance near Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Novohryhorivka, Vasylivka, Myrne, and Molodetske, as well as toward Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces carried out one assault toward Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops launched 13 attacks, attempting to advance toward Yehorivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Rizdvianka, as well as near Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne.

Ukraine's Defense Forces1,004 Russian tanks since start of 2026

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total estimated combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, had reached approximately 1,641,489 personnel as of November 24, 2026.

Photo: AFU General Staff