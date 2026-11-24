MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Bunechko reported the attacks in a Facebook post.

Russian forces targeted civilian and energy infrastructure across the region on November 23 and overnight into November 24, he said.

In Korosten, a Nova Poshta branch and warehouses belonging to nearby commercial businesses came under attack. A large fire broke out but was later brought under control by emergency responders.

Two businesses came under attack in Zhytomyr. The strikes damaged a repair workshop, an administrative building, and 36 vehicles. The roofs and windows of two residential buildings and two educational institutions were also damaged. In Zhytomyr District, Russian forces struck an energy infrastructure facility.

No casualties were reported. Six people experienced acute stress reactions but did not require hospitalization, Bunechko added.

Enterprise, private homes damaged in Russian attack onsia region

As Ukrinform reported, Russian drones attacked civilian and railway infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region on November 22 and overnight into November 23.