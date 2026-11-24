MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov reported the attack in a Telegra post.

“Vinnytsia has come under a second attack. An enemy strike hit a critical facility. A trolleybus and a car were damaged. According to preliminary information, one person was injured,” Morhunov said.

Later, Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Head Nataliia Zabolotna reported that the attack had damaged a civilian business and an energy facility.

Four men sustained minor injuries. Three received medical assistance at the scene, while the fourth was taken to hospital.

The attack also damaged two public transport stops, four cars, a trolleybus, and nearby buildings.

Russian attack inia region leaves one injured, business facility damaged

As Ukrinform reported, a business and private houses were damage in a Russian overnight attack on the Vinnytsia region on November 23.