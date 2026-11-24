Russian Attack Damages Business, Energy Facility In Vinnytsia, Injuring Four
“Vinnytsia has come under a second attack. An enemy strike hit a critical facility. A trolleybus and a car were damaged. According to preliminary information, one person was injured,” Morhunov said.
Later, Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Head Nataliia Zabolotna reported that the attack had damaged a civilian business and an energy facility.
Four men sustained minor injuries. Three received medical assistance at the scene, while the fourth was taken to hospital.
The attack also damaged two public transport stops, four cars, a trolleybus, and nearby buildings.Read also: Russian attack in Vinnyts ia region leaves one injured, business facility damaged
As Ukrinform reported, a business and private houses were damage in a Russian overnight attack on the Vinnytsia region on November 23.
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