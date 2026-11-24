Palestinian Detainees Face Hunger, Disease in Israeli Detention Facility
(MENAFN) Palestinian detainees held at Israel's Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank have experienced substantial weight loss amid reported food shortages, inadequate medical treatment and the spread of infectious diseases, with one 15-year-old prisoner losing 26 kilograms, a Palestinian official body said Monday.
The Commission of Detainees’ Affairs detailed the conditions in a report prepared after one of its lawyers visited the facility. According to the findings, Palestinian prisoners suffering from medical conditions are facing deteriorating health and living circumstances, with insufficient nutrition, untreated illnesses and limited access to healthcare contributing to their physical deterioration.
Among the cases highlighted was Amin Qattash, a resident of the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho who has been detained since June 5, 2024. The commission reported that he had lost approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds) during his imprisonment.
Qattash also suffers from disorders affecting his colon and thyroid gland. He reportedly contracted scabies and endured the condition for 16 months before eventually recovering.
The report also documented the case of Mohammed Abu Hamoud, a 15-year-old from Al-Jib village northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, who has shed approximately 26 kilograms (57.3 pounds) since being detained on Nov. 9, 2025.
According to the commission, Abu Hamoud is confined in a cell where prisoners face skin infections and fungal diseases, with inadequate cleaning supplies and persistent dampness contributing to poor sanitary conditions.
Another detainee, Ali al-Shweiki from Ramallah, has reportedly lost around 25 kilograms (55 pounds) since his arrest on Dec. 4, 2024, the commission added.
The Commission of Detainees’ Affairs detailed the conditions in a report prepared after one of its lawyers visited the facility. According to the findings, Palestinian prisoners suffering from medical conditions are facing deteriorating health and living circumstances, with insufficient nutrition, untreated illnesses and limited access to healthcare contributing to their physical deterioration.
Among the cases highlighted was Amin Qattash, a resident of the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho who has been detained since June 5, 2024. The commission reported that he had lost approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds) during his imprisonment.
Qattash also suffers from disorders affecting his colon and thyroid gland. He reportedly contracted scabies and endured the condition for 16 months before eventually recovering.
The report also documented the case of Mohammed Abu Hamoud, a 15-year-old from Al-Jib village northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, who has shed approximately 26 kilograms (57.3 pounds) since being detained on Nov. 9, 2025.
According to the commission, Abu Hamoud is confined in a cell where prisoners face skin infections and fungal diseases, with inadequate cleaning supplies and persistent dampness contributing to poor sanitary conditions.
Another detainee, Ali al-Shweiki from Ramallah, has reportedly lost around 25 kilograms (55 pounds) since his arrest on Dec. 4, 2024, the commission added.
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