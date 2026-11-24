MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- A mutual visa exemption agreement between Jordan and Azerbaijan for holders of ordinary passports entered into force on November 22, 2026, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Amman announced Tuesday.

Under the agreement, citizens of both countries holding valid ordinary passports can enter, leave and transit through each other's territories without a visa for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

In a statement, the embassy said citizens seeking to stay beyond 90 days, obtain residence permits, take up employment, pursue studies or engage in other activities requiring prior authorization must obtain the relevant visa before entering the destination country.

To qualify for the visa exemption, travelers must hold ordinary passports valid for at least 180 days from their intended date of entry.

The embassy clarified that the visa-free regime applies to Jordanian citizens holding valid ordinary (permanent) passports issued by Jordan and bearing a national number.

It also noted that foreign nationals staying in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days are required to register at their place of stay with the competent authorities, in accordance with the country's Migration Code.

The embassy urged citizens of both countries to familiarize themselves with the applicable travel requirements and regulations before departure.

//Petra// RZ