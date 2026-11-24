Chinese, Swiss Foreign Ministers Hold Talks on Korea Peninsula
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis held talks Monday in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, addressing developments on the Korean Peninsula alongside opportunities to strengthen relations between their countries.
The discussions concerning the divided peninsula took place several weeks after Cassis traveled to North Korea, where he inaugurated Switzerland's diplomatic mission in Pyongyang last month.
“We discussed bilateral cooperation, the recently signed enhanced free trade agreement and human rights, as well as international developments, including Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” Cassis said on X, describing the talks as “constructive.”
The Swiss foreign minister also visited Seoul during his regional tour, which coincided with South Korea's efforts to establish communication channels with North Korea. However, it remains unclear whether discussions about relations between the two Koreas took place during Cassis's visits to either Pyongyang or Seoul.
The meeting between Wang and Cassis was held within the framework of the fifth China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, an initiative aimed at advancing political coordination and bilateral engagement.
The discussions also coincided with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the innovative strategic partnership between China and Switzerland, marking a decade of diplomatic and economic cooperation.
The discussions concerning the divided peninsula took place several weeks after Cassis traveled to North Korea, where he inaugurated Switzerland's diplomatic mission in Pyongyang last month.
“We discussed bilateral cooperation, the recently signed enhanced free trade agreement and human rights, as well as international developments, including Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” Cassis said on X, describing the talks as “constructive.”
The Swiss foreign minister also visited Seoul during his regional tour, which coincided with South Korea's efforts to establish communication channels with North Korea. However, it remains unclear whether discussions about relations between the two Koreas took place during Cassis's visits to either Pyongyang or Seoul.
The meeting between Wang and Cassis was held within the framework of the fifth China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, an initiative aimed at advancing political coordination and bilateral engagement.
The discussions also coincided with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the innovative strategic partnership between China and Switzerland, marking a decade of diplomatic and economic cooperation.
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