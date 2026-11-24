Xi Opposes Israeli Land Seizures, Calls for Protection of Palestinian Rights
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has condemned land seizures and measures violating Palestinian rights, urging a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and stronger protection for civilians, according to reports Tuesday.
In a message delivered to a United Nations meeting held Monday to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Xi described the Palestinian issue as central to the broader Middle East conflict.
He emphasized that escalating tensions elsewhere in the region should not cause the international community to lose sight of the Palestinian question.
Xi stressed that achieving a resolution requires maintaining the two-state solution and encouraging Palestine and Israel to resume peace negotiations.
He also called for the administration of the occupied West Bank and the reconstruction of Gaza following the war to follow the principle of “Palestinians governing Palestine,” rejecting land seizures and any measures that undermine Palestinian rights.
The Chinese leader urged governments worldwide to turn their commitments to supporting Palestine into practical measures, work toward a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and guarantee civilian protection.
“Justice will prevail and must not be absent,” Xi said, reaffirming Beijing's backing for the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people.
He further pledged that China would continue coordinating with other countries to pursue a comprehensive, fair and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international law.
Meanwhile, attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank have intensified since October 2023.
Palestinian figures indicate that more than 1,220 people have been killed and approximately 13,750 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers across the territory during this period. More than 26,000 Palestinians have also been detained.
In a message delivered to a United Nations meeting held Monday to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Xi described the Palestinian issue as central to the broader Middle East conflict.
He emphasized that escalating tensions elsewhere in the region should not cause the international community to lose sight of the Palestinian question.
Xi stressed that achieving a resolution requires maintaining the two-state solution and encouraging Palestine and Israel to resume peace negotiations.
He also called for the administration of the occupied West Bank and the reconstruction of Gaza following the war to follow the principle of “Palestinians governing Palestine,” rejecting land seizures and any measures that undermine Palestinian rights.
The Chinese leader urged governments worldwide to turn their commitments to supporting Palestine into practical measures, work toward a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and guarantee civilian protection.
“Justice will prevail and must not be absent,” Xi said, reaffirming Beijing's backing for the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people.
He further pledged that China would continue coordinating with other countries to pursue a comprehensive, fair and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international law.
Meanwhile, attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank have intensified since October 2023.
Palestinian figures indicate that more than 1,220 people have been killed and approximately 13,750 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers across the territory during this period. More than 26,000 Palestinians have also been detained.
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