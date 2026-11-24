MENAFN - GetNews) Donghai County, Jiangsu, China- November 23, 2026

High-purity quartz components-such as quartz boats, furnace tubes, crucibles, plates, and rods-serve as critical carriers in processes including semiconductor diffusion, photovoltaic thermal processing, analytical testing, and metallurgical heat treatment. While Quartz Material s offer high-temperature resistance, low outgassing, and excellent chemical stability, issues such as surface scratches, metallic ion contamination, devitrification (crystallization), and thermal shock-induced cracking can lead to excessive particle counts, reduced process yields, skewed experimental data, and equipment downtime. As demand grows for high-end manufacturing processes and exports to the Japanese market, standardized cleaning and maintenance have become essential management practices for reducing production costs, ensuring consistent quality, and extending the service life of quartz consumables.

Many factories and laboratories fall into common pitfalls when handling quartz components-such as subjecting them to rapid cooling after high-temperature exposure, scrubbing them with wire brushes, using inappropriate or overly aggressive chemical cleaners, or failing to follow proper drying and storage protocols. These practices can quickly cause quartz to turn opaque (devitrify) or develop micro-cracks. Even components that appear intact may continue to release impurities once installed in equipment, posing risks to entire production batches. Drawing on the inherent properties of high-purity quartz and the stringent cleanliness standards required by high-end clients in Japan and South Korea, we have developed a tiered cleaning, maintenance, and inspection framework tailored for industrial-scale production-a resource designed to support procurement, process engineering, and equipment maintenance teams.

I. Tiered Cleaning Protocols: Selecting Processes Based on Contamination Type1. Routine/Light Contamination (Dust, Fingerprints, Minor Oil/Grease)

Applicable Scenarios: Re-inspection of new components after unpacking, reuse of items after short-term storage, and routine laboratory glassware. Key Operational Points: Prioritize rinsing with 18.2 MΩ·cm ultrapure water. Use a neutral, non-abrasive cleaning agent, and gently wipe surfaces with a lint-free soft cloth or a soft nylon-bristle brush. The use of steel wool, sandpaper, or any hard tools on Quartz Optical surfaces is strictly prohibited. After cleaning, rinse thoroughly with ultrapure water and dry using high-purity nitrogen gas or by placing the items in a cleanroom-grade drying oven at 100–120°C to prevent water spots or residue.

Important Note: Touching quartz surfaces with bare hands can leave behind metal ions such as sodium and potassium; therefore, cleanroom-grade nitrile gloves must be worn at all times.

2. Inorganic Residues and Metal Ion Contamination (Oxides, Salt Deposits)

Applicable Scenarios: Removal of metal impurities accumulated on diffusion furnace tubes, quartz boats, or crucibles following long-term high-temperature use. Key Operational Points: Soak the components in dilute nitric acid or dilute hydrochloric acid at room temperature for 30–120 minutes, adjusting the duration based on the severity of the contamination. Following the soak, rinse continuously with ultrapure water until the effluent reaches a neutral pH. For stubborn metal contamination, a standard RCA cleaning process may be employed; ensure strict control over the purity of all chemical agents to prevent the introduction of new impurities. Hydrofluoric acid (HF) is a potent etchant; it should only be used by certified professionals in a controlled environment equipped with proper exhaust and safety systems. Excessive exposure to HF will erode the quartz surface and increase the risk of particle generation; therefore, its use is not recommended for general production line operations.

3. Carbonization and Organic Residue

Applicable scenarios: Carbon films or charred deposits formed following high-temperature sintering or the decomposition of organic substances. Procedure: Begin by removing carbon through calcination in an air atmosphere at a low temperature, then gradually increase the temperature to 500–700°C and hold to complete carbon removal. Follow this with wet cleaning. Direct immersion in strong acid is not recommended, as a carbon layer can seal the quartz surface, leading to incomplete cleaning and recurring contamination.

4. Ultra-High Purity Standards for Semiconductors (Advanced Wafer Manufacturing)

Requires a cleanroom environment, ultrasonic cleaning, multi-tank overflow rinsing with chemical agents, nitrogen drying, and vacuum-sealed packaging. Post-cleaning, quality control measures-such as TOC (Total Organic Carbon) analysis and ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry) testing-may be performed on a sampling basis. Detailed cleaning records must be maintained to ensure batch traceability, meeting the audit requirements of high-end international clients.

II. Full-Lifecycle Maintenance Protocols to Prevent Irreversible Damage1. Thermal Management: Avoiding Thermal Shock and Cracking.

While quartz is heat-resistant, its tolerance for rapid temperature changes (thermal shock) is limited. After high-temperature use, quartz components must be allowed to cool gradually within the furnace; removing them directly onto a cold surface or exposing them to cold water sprays is strictly prohibited. Heating rates should be kept within a controlled range to prevent excessive localized temperature gradients, which can cause latent micro-cracks. Under repeated thermal cycling, these micro-cracks will propagate, potentially leading to tube ruptures or the shattering of crucibles.

2. Storage and Transport Protection.

After cleaning and drying, quartz components should be stored individually in dust-free polyethylene (PE) bags and placed in clean transport containers. Components of different specifications or materials must be kept separate to prevent collisions, friction, or scratches. The storage environment should be dry and low-dust, and kept away from alkaline substances (prolonged contact with alkalis or strong alkaline salts can corrode quartz, causing surface devitrification). Quartz components that have been in long-term storage should be re-cleaned (via gas purging) and inspected before being put back into service.

3. Periodic Visual Inspection and Scrapping Criteria.

During each cleaning cycle, inspect for the following: surface scratches, whitening or devitrification (crystallization), chipped edges or corners, the expansion of internal bubbles, and cracks. If extensive devitrification or through-cracks appear, the component must be scrapped immediately; do not subject it to further high-temperature processing. While minor, localized contamination can be addressed through cleaning and reclamation, quartz that has undergone severe crystallization cannot be restored to the required level of cleanliness. Continuing to use such components will lead to ongoing particle shedding, making further use counterproductive.

4. List of Chemical Incompatibilities:

At room temperature, quartz is resistant to most acids; however, hydrofluoric acid, hot concentrated strong bases, and molten alkali metal salts will corrode silicon dioxide. At high temperatures, vapors of reactive metals-such as aluminum or magnesium-can also react with quartz. These substances must be strictly avoided during process selection and the choice of cleaning agents.

III. Value for B2B Clients: Standardized Operations and Maintenance to Reduce Total Procurement Costs

Many enterprises categorize quartz components as low-value consumables, opting for direct replacement whenever damage occurs. This approach overlooks the benefits gained from proper cleaning and maintenance:

Compliant reclamation and cleaning allow quartz boats and furnace tubes to be reused multiple times, significantly lowering recurring procurement costs.

Consistent cleanliness levels reduce contamination from particles and metal ions, stabilizing process yields and minimizing the need for rework.

Comprehensive cleaning SOPs and inspection standards facilitate successful on-site audits by clients-particularly those from Japan and South Korea-thereby enhancing supplier credibility and meeting the requirements for high-purity quartz export orders.

IV. Summary

The lifespan of quartz equipment is not determined solely by the quality of the raw material; cleaning, thermal management, and routine inspections are equally critical. For manufacturing enterprises in sectors such as semiconductors, precision analysis, photovoltaics, and specialty metallurgy, integrating the cleaning and maintenance of quartz components into standardized process documentation is essential. This includes distinguishing between routine cleaning and ultra-high-purity cleaning protocols, as well as clearly defining operational prohibitions, inspection criteria, and scrap standards. Such measures not only ensure process stability but also serve as a key "soft power" asset when engaging with high-end overseas markets.

About Us

Donghai County Leef Quartz Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2022 as a subsidiary of Lianyungang Southeast Quartz Products Co., Ltd., which was established in 2015. We are located in Donghai County, Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province - known as "China Crystal Capital" and a national-level silicon material industry base. Blessed with superior high-purity quartz ore resources, Donghai is a core production area of quartz raw materials in China.