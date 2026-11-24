MENAFN - GetNews)"Singing in Tune: Solutions for 25 Pitch Problems, 2nd Edition by Karen Lyu"This expanded guide provides 140 solutions, online resources, and accessible techniques to help singers improve pitch, power, and vocal confidence.

NEW YORK, NY - November 23, 2026 - Singers who have been told they are“off pitch” or feel discouraged by ongoing vocal struggles have a new resource designed to meet them where they are. Singing in Tune: Solutions for 25 Pitch Problems, 2nd Edition by Karen Lyu is now available on Amazon.

Built on 37 years of vocal pedagogy research, 34 years as a vocalist, and 29 years as a Holistic Voice Coach, this expanded second edition presents clear, usable guidance for singers, music educators, choir directors, and voice coaches. Designed for singers ages seven and up, the book addresses common pitch concerns with step-by-step options that recognize every voice and learning style is different.

The second edition includes 140 solutions for 25 pitch problems, 30 more than the first edition, along with eight inspiring stories, 30 motivational quotes, and 60 online resources. Readers also receive access to audio MP3s, charts, product recommendations, YouTube videos, and five special bonuses through a QR code inside the book.

Rather than treating pitch as an isolated skill, Singing in Tune explores the connection between hearing, breathing, focus, body awareness, vocal tone, and personal expression. It also includes guidance for singers experiencing hearing loss, making it a valuable resource for a broader range of students and performers.

“Karen Lyu's 2nd edition of Singing In Tune: Solutions for 25 Pitch Problems should be in every vocalist's and voice teacher's library,” says Bruce A. Henry, vocalist, voice coach, composer, and storyteller.“It is a priceless resource for voice students of all levels.”

Carol Nicodemi, a vocalist, songwriter, and music teacher with hearing loss, calls the book“professional and authentic,” praising its easy-to-understand exercises, expanded resources, success stories, and practical information for singers working with hearing changes.

Whether readers are beginning singers, seasoned performers, teachers helping students develop stronger pitch, or choir directors seeking additional tools, Singing in Tune: Solutions for 25 Pitch Problems, 2nd Edition offers an organized, encouraging path toward singing with greater accuracy, power, and enjoyment.

About the Author

Karen Lyu is a Jazz Vocalist and Holistic Voice Coach with 34 years of performing experience and 29 years of voice coaching experience. Her work combines vocal pedagogy, body awareness, practical exercises, and individualized guidance to help singers discover a more confident and natural relationship with their voices. Her approach recognizes that each singer has different needs and that pitch development can be supported through multiple pathways, including strategies for those experiencing hearing loss.

For more information about Karen Lyu and her work, visit:

Follow Karen Lyu online: LinkedIn: Linktree: Facebook: Instagram: YouTube: @holisticvoicecoach TikTok: @holisticvoicecoach

Singing in Tune: Solutions for 25 Pitch Problems, 2nd Edition is available for purchase on Amazon:

Book Details:

Singing in Tune: Solutions for 25 Pitch Problems, 2nd Edition By Karen Lyu Foreword by Brian Witkowski, DMA Independently Published Publication Date: August 1, 2026 ISBN: 9798186444244 Genre: Nonfiction

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