Albama, United States - November 23, 2026 - Author and multidisciplinary artist Charles D. Payne Jr. takes readers into a fascinating future where humanity's dependence on artificial intelligence has brought civilization to the brink of extinction in his thought-provoking science fiction novel, The Last N: Love at the End of the AI Era. Blending futuristic adventure, suspense, family, and survival, the novel explores the consequences of technological dependence and the extraordinary bonds that can develop between humans and intelligent machines.

Set in a world devastated by the Robot Strike, which claimed billions of human lives, the story follows Steve Orbs, a young man living on an island in what was once South Florida. Raised by Nanna, an exceptionally advanced artificial intelligence disguised as an ordinary nannybot, Steve has built a peaceful existence surrounded by futuristic agricultural technology and the remnants of a once-thriving civilization.

However, Nanna carries an extraordinary secret. For 25 years, she has concealed her true identity as one of the most sophisticated robots ever created. Now, with 200,000 robotic offspring depending on her survival, she faces growing hostility from humans determined to eliminate artificial intelligence altogether.

When Nialate, a powerful rogue AI with dangerous ambitions, emerges from hiding, Steve and Nanna find themselves caught in a conflict that threatens both humanity and the future of intelligent machines. As anti-robot movements gain strength and violence spreads, they must confront powerful enemies, make difficult choices, and search for a place where humans and robots might coexist.

Through its imaginative portrayal of a post-apocalyptic society, The Last N examines artificial intelligence, human evolution, prejudice, technological dependence, and the meaning of family. At its heart lies a compelling question: Can love, loyalty, and compassion transcend the boundaries between humans and machines?

Drawing on his extensive creative background and long-standing fascination with artificial intelligence, Payne delivers a science fiction adventure that encourages readers to consider how emerging technologies may reshape civilization and what it truly means to be human.

The Last N: Love at the End of the AI Era invites science fiction enthusiasts and readers interested in artificial intelligence to experience a future where the survival of humanity may depend on the very machines it has learned to fear.

Book Availability:

About Charles D. Payne Jr.

Charles D. Payne Jr. is a multidisciplinary artist and creative professional with experience as an animator, graphic artist, photographer, filmmaker, painter, and composer. His fascination with artificial intelligence began more than a decade ago, inspiring him to explore how increasingly sophisticated machines might transform human civilization. Through The Last N: Love at the End of the AI Era, Payne combines his artistic imagination and interest in emerging technology to present a compelling vision of humanity's possible future.