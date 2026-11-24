MENAFN - GetNews) New release invites readers to reflect on faith, family, and the role of the Church in restoring hope in America

HARLINGEN, TX - November 23, 2026 - After years of ministry, prayer, and conversations with people searching for direction in a changing world, Pastor Luis Cabrera has released Make America Godly Again: A Blueprint for Restoring a Nation to God, a book born from his concern for the spiritual condition of America and his desire to encourage believers to return to their faith.

For Cabrera, this book is not simply about discussing the challenges facing society. It is about asking a deeper question: what happens when a nation loses sight of the values and faith that once guided its people?

Drawing from his experience as a pastor, Cabrera shares a message centered on prayer, repentance, family, and spiritual renewal. He encourages readers to look beyond political debates and focus on the personal choices that shape homes, churches, and communities.

“Make America Godly Again” explores the importance of strong families, courageous Christian leadership, and a Church willing to stand firmly for its beliefs while showing compassion and love toward others. Throughout the book, Cabrera examines the challenges facing modern believers and offers his perspective on how spiritual revival can begin with individuals and spread through communities.

Cabrera believes meaningful change does not begin with a movement, a campaign, or an institution. It begins with people choosing to reconnect with God in their own lives.

The book also serves as a message to pastors and spiritual leaders, encouraging them to embrace their responsibility as guides and shepherds during uncertain times. Cabrera highlights the importance of churches becoming places of prayer, discipleship, and genuine transformation.

“I didn't set out to write a book. I set out to obey God,” Cabrera writes, explaining that the message behind Make America Godly Again came from years of prayer and a growing concern for families, churches, and future generations.

Pastor Luis Cabrera is the Founder and Director of Make America Godly Again, the National Director of Latino Faith with Citizens Defending Freedom, and the Founding Pastor of Revolution City Church in Harlingen, Texas. Through his ministry, he continues to encourage believers and communities to pursue faith, truth, and spiritual growth.

Make America Godly Again: A Blueprint for Restoring a Nation to God is now available to readers seeking a message of faith, reflection, and hope during a time of cultural change.

For additional information about the book, author updates, and related resources, visit .

About the Author

Pastor Luis Cabrera is a Christian minister, author, and faith-based community leader dedicated to encouraging spiritual renewal, strengthening families, and promoting biblical values. He is the Founder and Director of Make America Godly Again, the National Director of Latino Faith with Citizens Defending Freedom, and the Founding Pastor of Revolution City Church in Harlingen, Texas. Through his ministry and community leadership, Cabrera works to inspire individuals and churches to deepen their relationship with God and embrace faith-centered living. His book, Make America Godly Again: A Blueprint for Restoring a Nation to God, reflects his mission to encourage prayer, repentance, spiritual growth, and renewed Christian leadership across America.