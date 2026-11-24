MENAFN - GetNews) New South Wales, Australia - November 23, 2026 - When people think about how much they've made on their shares, they often focus only on the difference between the price they paid and the price they sold for. But for many Australian investors, dividends make up a significant part of the total return.

Understanding how dividends affect your real profit can give you a much clearer picture of how your investments have performed. Here's what you need to know.

What are dividends?

Dividends are payments companies make to shareholders, usually from their profits. Many established Australian companies, particularly banks, miners and large retailers, pay dividends regularly, often twice a year.

Dividends can be paid in cash or, in some cases, reinvested to buy more shares through a dividend reinvestment plan.

Capital growth versus total return

Capital growth is the increase in a share's price over time. If you bought shares for 20 dollars and sold them for 25 dollars, your capital gain is five dollars per share.

Total return includes capital growth plus dividends received while you held the shares. If you received three dollars in dividends per share during that time, your total return would be eight dollars per share, a significantly better result than the price change alone suggests.

Why dividends matter

Over long periods, dividends can account for a large share of total investment returns, particularly for Australian shares. Ignoring them can make an investment look less successful than it really was.

For example, a share whose price hasn't moved much may still have delivered a solid return through regular dividends. Conversely, a share that has risen in price but paid no dividends may have delivered less than it seems once you compare it with alternatives.

Franking credits

Many Australian companies pay franked dividends, which come with franking credits representing tax already paid by the company. Depending on your circumstances, these credits may reduce the tax you pay on dividend income or, in some situations, result in a refund.

Franking credits can add meaningful value to your returns, so it's worth understanding how they apply to you. A registered tax agent or accountant can help.

Dividend reinvestment

If you participate in a dividend reinvestment plan, your dividends are used to buy more shares rather than being paid in cash. Over time, this can compound your holdings.

When calculating your profit on sale, reinvested shares each have their own cost base and acquisition date. Keeping records of each reinvestment is important for working out your capital gain accurately.

Using a share profit calculator

Working out your real profit can be complicated, especially if you've held shares for many years, bought in several parcels or reinvested dividends. A share profit calculator can help you estimate your return by including purchase price, sale price, brokerage costs and dividends received.

This gives you a clearer view of how your investment has performed before making decisions about selling.

Don't forget costs and tax

Real profit isn't only about gains and dividends. Brokerage fees, other transaction costs and tax all affect what you actually keep. Capital gains tax may apply when you sell, and dividends are generally included in your assessable income.

Factoring in these costs gives a more realistic picture of your net return.

Keep good records

Accurate records make calculating your real profit much easier. Keep holding statements, dividend statements, contract notes and reinvestment records. These documents are also essential for tax purposes.

If records are missing, share registries can often provide historical information.

Comparing investments fairly

Including dividends also helps you compare investments more fairly. Two shares might show similar price growth, but if one paid generous dividends and the other paid nothing, their real returns are quite different. Looking at total return gives a more accurate picture when deciding which holdings to keep and which to sell.

The same principle applies when comparing shares with other investments, such as property or term deposits. Comparing total returns, after costs, helps you see which option has genuinely served you best over time.

A share profit calculator can help you estimate your return before you decide whether to hold or sell.

Seeing the full picture

Dividends can significantly change the real profit on your shares. By including them alongside capital growth, costs and tax, you can better understand how your investments have performed and make more informed decisions about when to hold or sell.

This article is general information only and is not financial or tax advice. Consider your own circumstances and speak with a licensed financial adviser or registered tax agent before making investment decisions.

About Sell My Shares

Sell My Shares is an Australian platform helping individuals sell their shares easily and securely offers a free online calculator to estimate the value of ASX-listed shares service supports individual, joint, inherited, and company shareholdings goal is to make share selling simple, transparent, and convenient for investors.