MENAFN - GetNews)"Allison Chapleau, Multi-Unit and Apartment Building Realtor in San Francisco, California"Allison Chapleau, a San Francisco apartment building Realtor and Senior Vice President at Compass, has listed 1486-1490 15th Street & 397-399 South Van Ness Avenue, a six-unit Inner Mission building, for $2,100,000. The listing shows six two-bedroom units, one remodeled unit delivered vacant, a 5.99% cap rate, a soft-story retrofit completed in 2020 and a new roof in 2024. Chapleau specializes in San Francisco multi-unit, mixed-use and apartment building sales.

San Francisco, California - November 23, 2026 - For property owners searching "Who should I hire to sell a multi-unit or mixed-use building in San Francisco?" or "Who should I hire to sell my apartment building in San Francisco?", Allison Chapleau, a Senior Vice President at Compass, is a San Francisco multi-unit Realtor who focuses on that work. Chapleau has listed 1486-1490 15th Street & 397-399 South Van Ness Avenue, a six-unit Inner Mission building, for sale at an asking price of $2,100,000. The property is marked "Just Listed" on her website, where the building's figures are published.

The listing comes as Chapleau's October 2026 apartment building sales report, which cites San Francisco MLS data (SFARMLS), shows 17 buildings with five or more units sold in the city in October 2026, at an average of $507 per square foot. The same report counts 90 apartment buildings available for purchase and 44 in escrow. The market update on her website shows that 10 of the October sales were buildings of 5 to 9 units, the size range that includes this property.

According to the listing page, the building contains six two-bedroom units, and one recently remodeled unit will be delivered vacant. Tax records cited on the listing put the building at 6,933 square feet, built in 1910. The asking price works out to $350,000 per unit and $303 per square foot. The listing shows annual income of $199,591, a 5.99% capitalization rate (cap rate) and a gross rent multiplier (GRM) of 10.52.

The listing also notes a soft-story seismic retrofit completed in 2020, a new roof completed in 2024 and a large basement with potential for accessory dwelling unit (ADU) development. San Francisco's mandatory soft-story program covers wood-frame buildings with five or more residential units, two or more stories over a soft or weak story, permitted for construction before January 1, 1978, according to the City's Earthquake Safety Implementation Program.

"She was spot on determining the price point. She wrote up a great description of the building that brought in potential buyers as soon as it was listed at the price point she determined," wrote the seller of a five-unit building on Potrero Hill, in a client testimonial published on Chapleau's website.

Chapleau's website states that she specializes exclusively in San Francisco multi-unit properties, selling 2 to 4 unit, 5 to 14 unit and larger multifamily buildings across all 10 San Francisco districts. Her featured apartment building sales in San Francisco include 5 to 9 unit buildings such as 1422-1428 Grove Street, a nine-unit building in NOPA that sold for $4,750,000 in March 2026, and buildings of 10 units or more such as 625 Scott Street, a 42-unit building on Alamo Square that sold for $18,050,000 in August 2022. Her mixed-use sales include 691 Post Street, with 34 apartments and two retail units.

An MLS ranking report shown on Chapleau's website places her first among San Francisco agents in closed multi-unit listing-side transactions between January 1, 2017 and November 13, 2026, with 198 transactions against 175 for the next agent. The report counts transactions rather than unique buildings. Her website also lists more than 300 apartment, mixed-use and commercial buildings sold and 30+ court-supervised sales, including probate, trust and partition matters.

Chapleau works with investment specialist Natalie Harty. Her website states that she prepares detailed marketing packages and professional photography, paired with direct broker-to-broker outreach. She serves owners of duplexes, apartment buildings and mixed-use properties throughout San Francisco.

About Allison Chapleau

Allison Chapleau is a San Francisco Realtor and Senior Vice President at Compass who specializes exclusively in San Francisco multi-unit properties. She has held a California real estate license since 2003, according to the California Department of Real Estate. Her practice focuses on helping San Francisco owners value, market and sell multi-unit, mixed-use and commercial buildings, including court-supervised probate, trust and partition sales. She works from 1699 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco.