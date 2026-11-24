MENAFN - GetNews) Established in 2006, Karachi-based Pakistan Food Industries (PFI) provides private-label, white-label, and contract food manufacturing solutions under its Tickle brand and for third-party businesses. Its portfolio includes sauces, condiments, chutneys, pickles, jams, syrups, and fruit products, serving restaurants, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and international buyers.

KARACHI, Pakistan, November 23, 2026 - Pakistan Food Industries (PFI), a Karachi-based food manufacturer established in 2006, marks two decades in the food manufacturing industry while highlighting its private-label, white-label, and contract manufacturing services for domestic and international business customers.

Operating under its Tickle brand and through customized manufacturing arrangements, PFI produces a range of sauces, condiments, and other food products for restaurants, wholesalers, distributors, HoReCa suppliers, retailers, and international food buyers.

The company's manufacturing services allow businesses to develop and market food products under their own brands without establishing independent production facilities.

Private-Label Food Manufacturing

Private-label manufacturing enables businesses to launch branded food products without investing in their own manufacturing facilities. PFI supports suitable projects from product development and recipe formulation through commercial production, packaging, and finished-product arrangements.

Its services include private-label and white-label manufacturing, contract manufacturing, bulk production, customized recipe development, flavor matching, product reformulation, packaging consultation, and new product innovation.

Customers can work with PFI to establish product specifications, flavor profiles, packaging requirements, and production arrangements suited to their target markets.

Product Portfolio and Tickle Brand

PFI manufactures food products for commercial and foodservice markets. Its sauces and condiments include tomato ketchup, chilli garlic sauce, green chilli sauce, red chilli sauce, soy sauce, BBQ sauce, mustard paste, tamarind sauce, and vinegar.

Its wider manufacturing capabilities include chutneys, pastes, pickles and achar, jams and marmalades, sugar syrups, juices, and fruit pulps.

This product range allows commercial buyers to source multiple food categories from one manufacturing partner while providing private-label customers with opportunities to develop portfolios across sauces, condiments, spreads, and fruit-based products.

Alongside its manufacturing services, PFI produces Tickle, a food brand serving restaurants, foodservice businesses, wholesalers, and distribution channels.

While Tickle offers established commercial food products, PFI's private-label manufacturing services enable customers to develop products under their own brand identities.

Supporting HoReCa and Commercial Buyers

Hotels, restaurants, and catering businesses often require sauces, condiments, and food ingredients in larger quantities, with packaging suited to high-volume kitchen operations.

PFI supplies commercial food products to restaurants, wholesalers, and HoReCa customers, including larger-format packaging for professional foodservice applications.

Its product portfolio supports requirements ranging from everyday ketchup and chilli garlic sauce to other sauces, condiments, and culinary ingredients.

The company also works with distributors and wholesalers supplying restaurants and foodservice businesses, allowing commercial buyers to source different product categories through established manufacturing arrangements.

Customized Recipes, Bulk Production, and Packaging

Taste preferences, spice levels, sweetness, acidity, texture, color, and packaging requirements can vary significantly between customers and markets.

For this reason, private-label manufacturing may involve more than applying a different brand name to an existing product.

For suitable projects, PFI provides customized recipe development, flavor matching, and product reformulation based on customer requirements.

For example, a distributor may require a particular sauce profile for its target market, while a restaurant supplier may need a specific formulation and commercial packaging format.

Businesses without dedicated manufacturing equipment or production infrastructure can also use PFI's bulk production and contract manufacturing services.

These arrangements allow customers to concentrate on branding, sales, distribution, and market development while outsourcing production to an established food manufacturer.

PFI additionally provides packaging consultation and supports customized packaging arrangements for retail, wholesale, foodservice, and other commercial applications.

Domestic and International Business Partnerships

Operating primarily through a B2B model, PFI serves restaurants, wholesalers, distributors, HoReCa suppliers, retailers, and international food buyers.

Distributors and importers can use private-label manufacturing to establish differentiated product portfolios under their own brands.

International buyers can explore sourcing sauces, condiments, and other food products manufactured in Pakistan according to their specifications, packaging requirements, and commercial quantities.

Private-label manufacturing arrangements may also develop into longer-term partnerships as businesses introduce additional products, increase production volumes, or expand into new food categories.

With manufacturing operations dating back to 2006 and its Tickle brand serving commercial food markets, PFI continues to focus on providing manufacturing solutions for emerging food businesses, established distributors, and retail customers.

Businesses interested in private-label sauces, contract manufacturing, bulk food production, HoReCa products, or customized food products can contact Pakistan Food Industries to discuss their manufacturing requirements.

About Pakistan Food Industries

Founded in 2006, Pakistan Food Industries (PFI) is a Karachi-based food manufacturing company specializing in sauces, condiments, pickles, beverages, and customized food solutions for domestic and international markets. The company provides private-label, white-label, contract manufacturing, bulk production, product development, and packaging services for restaurants, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and other commercial customers. Through its Tickle brand and manufacturing operations, PFI serves the retail, wholesale, and HoReCa sectors with a focus on product quality, consistency, and reliable supply. Its mission is to provide high-quality food products through manufacturing innovation and customer-focused solutions while supporting long-term business partnerships. For more information, visit