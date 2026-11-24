MENAFN - GetNews)""I treat every client like my number one client!" - Kimberly Levinson, The Higgins Group Private Brokerage"Kimberly Levinson of The Higgins Group Private Brokerage represented two Old Colony Road homes in Great Oak Farm, a private community of about 150 homes in Monroe, Conn., that sold for $685,000 in September and $660,000 in October.

Monroe, Connecticut - November 23, 2026 - Two homes on Old Colony Road in Great Oak Farm, a private community of about 150 homes in Monroe, Conn., have sold in the past two months with Realtor Kimberly Levinson of The Higgins Group Private Brokerage. A four-bedroom home at 79 Old Colony Road closed in September for $685,000, and an updated 3,116-square-foot colonial at 85 Old Colony Road sold for $660,000 in October.

Levinson lived in Great Oak Farm for 20 years and raised her family there. The neighborhood is known to its residents for summer movie nights and holiday parties, a walk to the Rails to Trails path, and Monroe's school system, with parks, local shopping and commuter routes close by.

The 85 Old Colony Road colonial, built in 1998, was freshly painted throughout and has a fully updated kitchen, a renovated half bath, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a sunroom off the main level. The finished walk-out lower level has new carpet and extra storage, and the house has a two-year-old roof, seven new Andersen windows, a new skylight, a whole-house generator and a fully fenced backyard.

"I treat every client like my number one client," Levinson said, a principle she has followed since the start of her career 21 years ago.

Levinson has sold real estate in Monroe, Trumbull and the surrounding Fairfield County towns for more than 20 years, and her Zillow profile counts 168 sales with a 4.9 rating across 14 reviews. She has served as a board member at Connecticut REALTORS, volunteered on the Greater Bridgeport Board of REALTORS Board of Ethics, and was nominated for Realtor of the Year in 2020 by the Greater Bridgeport Board of REALTORS. For the past 15 years she has taught more than 10 entry-level and continuing education real estate classes.

The sales were featured on USA TODAY.

Buyers and sellers in Great Oak Farm, Monroe and Trumbull can reach Kimberly Levinson at (203) 218-6786 or....

Kimberly B. LevinsonLicensed in Connecticut, License No. RES.0777310The Higgins Group Private Brokerage

5767 Main Street, Trumbull, CT 06611Brokerage: (203) 452-5500

About Kimberly Levinson

Kimberly Levinson is a full-time Realtor with The Higgins Group Private Brokerage, based at 5767 Main Street in Trumbull, Conn. She serves buyers and sellers in Monroe, Trumbull and across Fairfield County, drawing on more than 20 years in real estate and two decades as a Great Oak Farm resident. She also teaches entry-level and continuing education real estate classes.