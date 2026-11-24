MENAFN - GetNews)"32516 Hawks Lake Lane, Sorrento, Fla. Listed at $1,350,000 with Kimberly Griffin, Keller Williams Realty at The Parks."Sorrento Realtor and RedTail resident Kimberly Griffin of Keller Williams Realty at The Parks is offering three five-bedroom homes in the RedTail golf community, priced from $895,000 to $1,350,000, along with a $12,000 lot near Lake George, for a combined list price of about $3.35 million.

Sorrento, Florida - November 23, 2026 - A custom Marklen Homes ranch at 32516 Hawks Lake Lane, on the 18th fairway of RedTail Golf Course in Sorrento, is for sale at $1,350,000 with Kimberly Griffin of Keller Williams Realty at The Parks. Griffin, who lives in the community, is also offering two more RedTail homes on Hawks Run Lane at $1,090,000 and $895,000, and a $12,000 lot in Georgetown Cove near Lake George.

As a resident of the community, Kimberly Griffin says, "RedTail's beauty goes beyond the fairways: it's in the mature landscaping, glimpses of wildlife, evening strolls, and neighbors who make you feel at home."

32516 Hawks Lake Lane, Sorrento. Listed at $1,350,000.

Set on a 0.56-acre lakefront homesite overlooking RedTail's 18th fairway, this single-story residence by Marklen Homes pairs spacious interiors with inviting outdoor retreats. Built in 2006, the 4,289-square-foot home offers five bedrooms, including an oversized bonus room counted as the fifth, plus 3.5 bathrooms and a private office. The kitchen features GE Monogram appliances, double ovens and two walk-in pantries. A screened lanai, pool with a waterfall, outdoor kitchen and meditation garden extend the living space outdoors. An extended three-car garage completes the property.

25622 Hawks Run Lane, Sorrento. Listed at $1,090,000.

Space to gather, room to retreat and more than $150,000 in upgrades define this two-story home in RedTail. Set on a private 0.44-acre corner lot, the 4,105-square-foot residence offers five bedrooms and 3.5 baths, with a first-floor primary suite. Upstairs includes three bedrooms along with a dedicated theater room that sets the stage for movie nights, and a versatile workspace which offers the perfect spot for a home office, gaming area or homework nook. Built in 2006, the home features a tile roof installed in 2024, new flooring in 2025 and two Rheem HVAC systems installed in 2021, meaningful improvements that add to its appeal.

25535 Hawks Run Lane, Sorrento. Listed at $895,000.

Golf course views, pond sunsets, and distant horse pastures create a picturesque backdrop for this David Weekley home overlooking RedTail's 2nd fairway. Built in 2006 on 0.41 acres, the 3,993-square-foot residence offers five bedrooms and four baths. A six-burner gas range with griddle and a granite island anchor a kitchen made for gathering, while the expansive 26-by-30-foot upstairs bonus room with a full bath offers possibilities for a theater, game room or guest retreat. The sellers report $177,925 in improvements, including new flooring throughout, a 2022 tile roof and three A/C units installed in 2024, pairing scenic surroundings with substantial updates.

731 Paradise Blvd Lot 16, Georgetown. Listed at $12,000.

A 10,019-square-foot residential lot, about 0.23 acres, in Georgetown Cove, listed as outside flood zones. Lot owners can use a private 10-acre park on Lake George, kept up by the property owners' association for $45 a year, with RV hookups, a boat slip and a 200-foot pier.

Three of the four listings sit within half a mile of each other in RedTail, the golf community of more than 480 acres off the Wekiva Parkway between Mount Dora and Lake Mary. A buyer can see Hawks Lake Lane and both Hawks Run Lane houses in a single visit.

Kimberly has had 16 sales in the last 12 months, 26 in the two and a half years she's been an agent, at prices from $165,000 to $1.95 million. In January she closed 7428 Bella Foresta for $1.95 million. On Oct. 20 she closed 590 Broadoak Loop in Sanford for $915,000, representing the buyer.

The listings were featured on USA TODAY.

Kimberly Griffin is taking showing requests for 32516 Hawks Lake Ln, 25622 Hawks Run Ln, and 25535 Hawks Run Ln. Call (678) 231-5826 or email.... Listing details: kw/agent/Kimberly-Griffin/2000051306.

About Kimberly Griffin

Kimberly Griffin is a REALTOR® with Keller Williams Realty at the Parks, serving buyers and sellers throughout Greater Orlando and Central Florida. In just two years, she has helped customers close nearly $20 million in sales, including multiple million-dollar-plus properties, and earned her brokerage's Rookie of the Year award.

From first-time homebuyers to luxury sellers, Kimberly provides personal, concierge-level care tailored to each customer's needs. Guided by her faith, she brings honesty, integrity, and a commitment to service to every relationship. As the spouse of a retired military officer, she has a special passion for helping veterans navigate buying and selling a home. Her responsive communication helps customers feel informed, confident, and supported every step of the way. For Kimberly, real estate done right means providing trusted guidance, exceptional service, and genuine kindness.

Outside of real estate, Kimberly treasures time with her family and supports rescue animals. She measures success through the people she serves, the relationships she builds, and the trust that lasts long after closing.