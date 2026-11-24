MENAFN - GetNews)"17152 Gullwing Dr, Dumfries, Va. Listed at $990,000 by Patty Blackwelder, Samson Properties. Photo credit: Staircase Photography, Ben Jones"Patty Blackwelder, leader of Twins Selling Real Estate and Associates at Samson Properties, closed 18001 Marsh Pine Rd in Potomac Shores on Nov. 16 for $927,000. Her renovated four-bedroom listing at 17152 Gullwing Dr, listed Nov. 14 at $990,000, is now accepting backup offers. Homes credits her with 174 home sales over the past five years, 123 of them in Potomac Shores.

Dumfries, Virginia - November 23, 2026 - Patty Blackwelder of Samson Properties listed 17152 Gullwing Dr, a renovated four-bedroom house in the Potomac Shores community of Dumfries, on Nov. 14 at $990,000. Zillow now shows the listing accepting backup offers. In the same week, her five-bedroom listing at 18001 Marsh Pine Rd in the community closed on Nov. 16 for $927,000.

The house is a Coastal Craftsman James model built by Ryan Homes in 2016 and renovated in 2022, with 3,915 square feet over three finished levels. The main floor has an eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, double ovens and an island, a family room with a gas fireplace, a formal dining room and a study with built-ins. The walk-out basement includes a recreation room, and outside are a screened porch, a stamped patio with a smokeless fire pit and a fenced backyard with an irrigation system.

"This home is everything today's buyer is looking for: turnkey condition and a lifestyle unmatched in the area," Blackwelder said.

Blackwelder has closed 174 home sales worth about $133.3 million over the past five years, according to Homes, and 123 of them were in Potomac Shores.

She has two more listings in Potomac Shores. 2020 Silver Sycamore Ln, listed at $790,000, is a 2022 Pulte Craftsman on a cul-de-sac backing to woods. 17506 Spring Cress Dr, listed at $775,000, has 3,096 square feet, fully paid-off solar panels and raised garden beds, and the seller is offering $10,000 toward the buyer's closing costs.

Potomac Shores residents share pools, a fitness center, trails, the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Club and a community pier on the Potomac River. A future VRE commuter rail station and a town center are planned for the community.

Her story on the listings was published on USA TODAY.

Patty Blackwelder can be reached at (703) 801-9367 or....

Photo credit: Staircase Photography, Ben Jones

About Twins Selling Real Estate and Associates

Twins Selling Real Estate and Associates is a residential real estate team at Samson Properties, based at 4500 Pond Way in Woodbridge, Va. It is led by Patty Blackwelder, a Virginia Realtor in her 40th year in real estate, with Peggy James handling marketing and Courtney Kuykendall representing buyers and sellers. The team has concentrated on Potomac Shores since 2014 and also serves the surrounding area.