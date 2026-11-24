MENAFN - GetNews)"69027 Riverbend Dr, Covington, La. Listed at $797,000 with Stephanie Neece, Keller Williams Realty Services."Realtor Stephanie Neece of Keller Williams Realty Services is marketing 69027 Riverbend Drive in Covington's River Isles neighborhood: a renovated, raised five-bedroom home of 4,088 square feet on about 0.42 acres, with direct Tchefuncte River access and a private boat dock, at $797,000.

Covington, Louisiana - November 23, 2026 - A renovated five-bedroom waterfront home at 69027 Riverbend Drive in Covington, Louisiana, is listed for $797,000 by Realtor Stephanie Neece of Keller Williams Realty Services. Located directly on the Tchefuncte River in the River Isles neighborhood, the 4,088-square-foot home was originally built in 1987 and features three full bathrooms and one half bath. The elevated home includes a private boat dock with direct river access, offering opportunities for boating, fishing, paddleboarding and enjoying Louisiana's waterfront lifestyle.

69027 Riverbend Dr, Covington. Listed at $797,000.

The home features an open-concept floor plan connecting the kitchen, dining, and living areas. The updated kitchen showcases quartz countertops and new cabinetry, while the spacious primary suite opens onto a private balcony and includes a generously sized bathroom. A separate guest wing offers flexibility for extended stays, multigenerational living, or a home office, with potential conversion to an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), subject to local requirements. Outside, expansive decks overlook the Tchefuncte River, with access to a private boat dock. The property sits on approximately 0.42 acres in Covington's River Isles neighborhood.

Neece works from the Keller Williams Realty Services office at 1522 W. Causeway Approach in Mandeville, which serves buyers and sellers across St. Tammany Parish and the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain. Beyond her own listings, she serves as the office's Market Center Tech Trainer, the agent who teaches colleagues the tools and systems they use to market homes and stay in touch with clients. She is a Licensed Marketing Expert and was named a Keller Williams International Cultural Ambassador in 2022.

Her approach to the Riverbend Drive listing highlights the home's Tchefuncte River frontage, private boat dock, renovations and flexible living spaces. The property's elevated construction is also a consideration for buyers evaluating waterfront homes, flood exposure and insurance costs.

In 2026, two homes previously listed with other agents for 167 and 187 days sold after Neece took over their marketing, in fewer than 25 and 60 days, respectively. In October, she also secured contracts on two additional listings before they reached the market.

"Finding a five-bedroom waterfront home with over 4,000 square feet, a private boat bulkhead, and direct access to the Tchefuncte River for under $1 million is an incredible opportunity. This Covington, Louisiana, property offers the space, lifestyle, and waterfront access buyers dream about, all for $797,000," said Stephanie Neece, Realtor, Keller Williams Realty Services.

The listing was featured on USA TODAY.

Buyers interested in 69027 Riverbend Drive can reach Stephanie Neece at (985) 789-1955 or... to schedule a showing.

About Stephanie Neece

Stephanie Neece is a licensed Louisiana Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Services, based in Mandeville, Louisiana (License #995700964). She works with buyers and sellers throughout the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, including Covington, Mandeville, Madisonville and surrounding communities, as well as New Orleans and the Greater New Orleans area. She serves as Market Center Tech Trainer at the Keller Williams Realty Services office in Mandeville. She can be reached at (985) 789-1955.