MENAFN - GetNews)"300 S Bay Front, Newport Beach, Calif. Listed at $8,750,000 with Marlys Vasterling of Vance Realty Group."300 S Bay Front, a three-bedroom corner house on the west end of South Bay Front on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, is available again at $8,750,000. The listing broker is Marlys Vasterling of Vance Realty Group, who has sold real estate on the island since 1982.

Newport Beach, California - November 23, 2026 - 300 S Bay Front, a corner house on the west end of South Bay Front on Balboa Island, is back on the market at $8,750,000 with Marlys Vasterling, broker at Vance Realty Group. The house went under contract on Sept. 30 and returned to the market on Nov. 23 at the same price.

Built in 1991, the house has about 2,429 square feet on a 2,640-square-foot lot facing Newport Harbor. It has three bedrooms and five baths, two of them powder rooms, with separate family rooms on the upper and lower levels that look out over the water. The architecture is Southwestern in style. A two-car garage has an electric vehicle charging station, and the underground utility project on the street is complete, so there are no poles or overhead wires in the view.

From the front of the house, the harbor is a few steps away. Newport Harbor holds more than 10,000 boats, and the house faces the water where the island's regattas and the holiday boat parade pass by.

Vasterling was born in Orange County, raised on Balboa Island and still lives there. She started selling real estate in 1982, in her early 20s, alongside her mother, Lora Vance, who founded the family firm nearly 53 years ago. Today she is the broker and owner of Vance Realty Group, a GRI designee, and runs sales, rentals and property management from the office at 324 Marine Avenue, the island's main street.

The firm's past sales run along the water and the island's gem-named streets, including 800 Via Lido Nord at $9,000,000, 1207 North Bay Front at $7,250,000, 302 South Bay Front at $7,105,000, 1610 South Bay Front at $6,295,000 and 113 Emerald Avenue at $3,624,000.

"The philosophy I bring to my real estate business is, it's not 'just' a business; rather, it's a family and a way of life," Vasterling said. "And all my clients know that I am always here for them whenever they need me."

Marlys Vasterling can be reached at (949) 735-7064 or.... More at vancerealtygroup.

About Vance Realty Group

Vance Realty Group, also known as Lora Vance Realty, is a family-owned real estate firm on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California. It was founded by Lora Vance nearly 53 years ago and is led today by her daughter, broker and owner Marlys Vasterling. The firm handles home sales, rentals and property management on Balboa Island and in the surrounding Newport Beach area, from its office at 324 Marine Avenue.