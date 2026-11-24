MENAFN - GetNews) Company establishes centralized governance, quality oversight and long-term brand-development framework across Phytomem1, YouSleep and Gelagen

WASHINGTON, November 23, 2026 - Bioventra Inc. today announced the formal consolidation of its consumer wellness portfolio under a unified corporate operating structure designed to strengthen governance, brand stewardship, quality oversight and long-term organizational development across its wholly owned brands.

The portfolio currently includes Phytomem One, a cognitive-wellness brand focused on memory, focus and mental-clarity support; Yu Sleep, the company's nighttime wellness and sleep-support platform; and Gelagen, a nutritional beauty brand developed around daily skin, hair and nail support. Additional information about the portfolio brands is available through their respective consumer channels: Phytomem One, Yu Sleep, and Gelagen.

Under the new structure, Bioventra will centralize corporate governance, quality-management procedures, vendor oversight, compliance review, customer-experience standards, brand-protection operations and strategic planning while allowing each portfolio company to retain its individual consumer identity and category specialization.

Bioventra said the operating model is intended to create greater consistency across the organization as the brands continue to expand. Shared corporate infrastructure will include standardized supplier-review procedures, manufacturing-documentation controls, internal quality reporting, customer-support escalation protocols, intellectual-property monitoring and executive-level portfolio reviews.

“Bioventra was established to build durable wellness brands rather than operate a collection of disconnected products,” said Jonathan Mercer, Chief Executive Officer of Bioventra Inc.“Our objective is to give each brand the independence required to serve its category while providing the governance, quality systems and operational infrastructure expected from a larger organization.”

The company's board has also approved a portfolio-wide operating review process through which senior management will evaluate product quality, customer experience, brand integrity, manufacturing relationships and strategic priorities across the organization on a recurring basis.

“This structure gives management a clearer view across the entire portfolio and creates one corporate standard for how important operational decisions are made,” said Rebecca Holloway, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Bioventra Inc.“The brands remain distinct, but the principles governing quality, accountability and long-term development are now shared.”

About Bioventra Inc.

Bioventra Inc. is a consumer wellness holding company focused on developing, operating and supporting specialized nutritional and wellness brands through centralized corporate governance, quality oversight and long-term brand stewardship.