Dr. Sellwood maintains a private practice in Encino, California, serving adults, children, and families. Her clinical expertise includes trauma, anxiety, depression, behavioral disorders, learning disabilities, developmental concerns, and complex interpersonal relationships. She employs individualized treatment strategies incorporating cognitive behavioral techniques, communication skills, and measurable therapeutic goals.

Her professional experience encompasses psychological assessment in clinical, educational, and community settings. At the San Gabriel Pomona Regional Center, she evaluated individuals with developmental disabilities and related conditions. She also conducted assessments through The Learning Center, Los Angeles Valley College, and California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, examining cognitive abilities, academic achievement, adaptive functioning, and emotional health.

Dr. Sellwood previously provided psychological services at California Hospital Medical Center and Vericare Medical and Psychological Services. Her work included crisis intervention, rehabilitation support, psychotherapy, behavioral management, and collaboration with multidisciplinary healthcare teams. She also served as Executive Director and founding grant writer for Rose City Counseling Center, helping expand access to affordable mental healthcare.

Her forensic-related experience includes serving as a court-appointed expert in high-conflict family and custody matters. Across these assignments, she has addressed complex family dynamics, psychological functioning, and the importance of clear, clinically supported professional opinions. These skills offer valuable perspective when considering psychological evidence and functional concerns in medical-legal settings.

Dr. Sellwood holds a California clinical psychology license, is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, and is listed with the National Register of Health Service Psychologists. Her educational background includes studies at Arizona State University, Pepperdine University, and the California School of Professional Psychology.

An experienced educator, Dr. Sellwood has taught undergraduate and graduate psychology courses covering psychodiagnostic assessment, ethics, developmental psychology, treatment planning, and family interventions. She has also delivered professional presentations addressing anxiety, anger management, parenting, learning differences, and behavioral health. Her honors include a national teaching award and recognition from the California Senate for school counseling services. Her work reflects longstanding dedication to responsible psychological practice.

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a California-based medical-legal organization supporting independent evaluations through a statewide network of specialists. Its mission emphasizes objective clinical findings, clear reporting, professional integrity, and dependable administrative coordination for California's workers' compensation community.

For more information and media inquiries please contact Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer, Prime Medical Evaluators

Phone: (800) 310-8707

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Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer of