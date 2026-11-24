Dr. Zwerin has dedicated his career to evaluating complex Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation conditions, functional limitations, disability, and rehabilitation needs. Serving as a California Independent Medical Examiner since 1978 and Qualified Medical Evaluator since 1991, he brings extensive experience in medical-legal assessment, industrial injury evaluation, impairment determination, and disability analysis.

Dr. Zwerin earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1970, following a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Albright College. He completed his internship at Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Letterman Army Medical Center, serving as Chief Resident during his final year.

A veteran of the United States Army Medical Corps, Dr. Zwerin served from 1971 through 1976, receiving an honorable discharge with the rank of Major. At Walter Reed Army Medical Center, he held progressively responsible positions, including Staff Physiatrist, Assistant Chief, and Acting Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Zwerin has held prominent clinical and academic appointments, including Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Medical Director of Kentfield Rehabilitation Hospital's Pain Treatment Center, and Director of Outpatient Medical Services. His experience also includes private practice, rehabilitation consultation, and medical-legal evaluations throughout Northern California.

Board-certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Osteopathic Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Dr. Zwerin has demonstrated exceptional professional leadership. He served as President of the American Osteopathic College of Rehabilitation Medicine and President of the American Osteopathic Board of Rehabilitation Medicine, contributing extensively to physician education, certification, and professional standards.

His contributions to California's workers' compensation system include a gubernatorial appointment to the Industrial Medical Council, where he chaired the Medical-Legal Fee Schedule Committee. He also served on California's Medical and Chiropractic Advisory Committee and provided disability evaluation services involving workers' compensation and Social Security matters.

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a California-based medical-legal organization providing comprehensive Qualified Medical Evaluations through a statewide network of distinguished physicians. Its mission emphasizes clinical excellence, independent medical judgment, accurate reporting, and professional integrity.

For more information and media inquiries please contact Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer, Prime Medical Evaluators

Phone: (800) 310-8707

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Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer of