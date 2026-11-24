MENAFN - GetNews)Safety Xpres, Australia's premier supplier of traffic management and asset protection equipment, has officially launched its annual Black Friday Sale, running from 23 November through 30 November 2026. During this eight-day operational window, the organization is implementing a 25% price adjustment across selected bollard lines to support facility managers, contractors, and business owners in upgrading site safety and restocking essential perimeter infrastructure.

Designed to protect storefronts, pedestrian zones, warehouses, and high-traffic commercial perimeters, the selected bollard models offer heavy-duty physical protection engineered for Australian conditions. This limited-time pricing update enables organizations to execute year-end safety upgrades and secure vital site assets with greater budget efficiency.

Initiative Details & Procurement Process:



Value Adjustment: 25% reduction applied to standard unit pricing across selected bollard models.

Checkout Verification: Organizations ordering online must apply the designated code BLACKFRIDAY during the checkout process to activate the adjusted rate.

Availability Channels: Accessible for both online procurement and direct in-store orders. Campaign Window: Strictly active from 23 November to 30 November 2026, while current warehouse allocations remain.

"As businesses finalize their operational requirements and site safety upgrades before the end of the year, ensuring reliable perimeter protection remains a top priority," stated the Safety Xpres Marketing Team. "By adjusting the pricing on our core bollard selections for this focused November period, we are helping our partners secure compliant, durable safety infrastructure at an optimal value."

All participating bollard lines are available for immediate dispatch across Safety Xpress's national fulfillment network. To view eligible models, review technical specifications, or finalize an order before the initiative concludes on 30 November 2026, visit: black-friday-sal

About Safety Xpress:

Safety Xpress is an Australian-owned leader in workplace safety and traffic management equipment, specializing in bollards, barriers, tactile indicators, wheel stops, and industrial height-access solutions. Headquartered in Melbourne with warehouses nationwide, the company supplies compliant, durable products engineered to protect people and assets across commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure sectors.