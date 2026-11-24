MENAFN - GetNews)is proud to announce the addition of Bryan Abasolo, D.C., C.N.S., C.P.T., to its distinguished network of physicians. A highly accomplished Doctor of Chiropractic, Certified Nutrition Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, rehabilitation specialist, and wellness entrepreneur, Dr. Abasolo brings more than 18 years of clinical experience in the diagnosis and treatment of neuromusculoskeletal disorders, chronic pain conditions, sports injuries, spinal disorders, and personal injury cases. His multidisciplinary expertise and patient-centered philosophy further strengthen Prime Medical Evaluators' commitment to delivering objective, evidence-based, and comprehensive medical-legal evaluations throughout California.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Abasolo has successfully treated thousands of patients across California and Florida while earning a reputation for clinical excellence and innovative rehabilitation. His expertise includes spinal disorders, disc pathology, chronic pain management, sports medicine, functional rehabilitation, and non-surgical treatment strategies designed to restore function, reduce pain, and improve long-term quality of life. By integrating comprehensive orthopedic evaluation with evidence-based conservative care, he develops individualized treatment plans focused on measurable patient outcomes.

Dr. Abasolo is the founder of a respected Beverly Hills wellness practice specializing in advanced non-surgical spinal rehabilitation and recovery optimization. Under his leadership, the practice has become recognized for combining cutting-edge technologies with individualized patient care, emphasizing objective assessment, functional restoration, and comprehensive rehabilitation programs tailored to each patient's unique needs. His entrepreneurial leadership reflects a commitment to advancing conservative musculoskeletal care while maintaining the highest standards of clinical excellence.

An early adopter of advanced rehabilitation technologies, Dr. Abasolo has extensive experience utilizing innovative treatment modalities, including Ring Dinger® Spinal Decompression, MLS Laser Therapy, StemWave Therapy, Red Light Therapy, Whole Body Vibration Therapy, and Zerona Laser Lipo. His integration of emerging technologies with evidence-based clinical practice demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to patient care while prioritizing safety, function, and lasting recovery.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Abasolo is widely recognized as a healthcare educator and wellness advocate. He hosts "The Dr. Abs Healthcast," where he shares evidence-based insights on rehabilitation, longevity, nutrition, performance, and preventive health. His expertise has also been featured on The Doctors television program and Vision Latina Network's "Rompiendo Silencio," where he has educated audiences on neuropathy, rehabilitation, and musculoskeletal health. His ability to translate complex medical concepts into practical guidance has helped thousands better understand evidence-based approaches to health and recovery.

Dr. Abasolo also gained national recognition through his appearance on The Bachelorette in 2017, using his public platform to promote healthy living, preventive care, nutrition, and wellness while continuing to build a respected reputation within the healthcare profession.

As a Doctor of Chiropractic, Certified Nutrition Specialist, and Certified Personal Trainer, Dr. Abasolo brings a uniquely comprehensive perspective to patient evaluation. His expertise in biomechanics, rehabilitation, exercise science, nutrition, and functional medicine enables him to perform thorough musculoskeletal assessments while providing objective, scientifically supported clinical opinions that consider the full spectrum of patient health and functional capacity.

"I am honored to join Prime Medical Evaluators and contribute my experience in chiropractic medicine, rehabilitation, wellness, and performance optimization to an organization dedicated to clinical excellence and objective medical-legal evaluation," said Dr. Abasolo. "I look forward to providing comprehensive, evidence-based evaluations that deliver fair, accurate, and well-supported medical opinions for injured workers, attorneys, employers, and claims professionals throughout California."

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a California-based medical-legal organization dedicated to delivering high-quality Qualified Medical Evaluations through a statewide network of highly respected physicians across multiple specialties. The organization is committed to providing objective, timely, and evidence-based medical opinions that assist injured workers, attorneys, employers, insurance carriers, and the California workers' compensation system.

For more information and media inquiries please contact Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer, Prime Medical Evaluators

Phone: (800) 310-8707

Email: ...

Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer of