Dr. Daniels has dedicated his career to advancing mental healthcare through clinical excellence, leadership, education, and public service. Throughout his professional career, he has provided psychological services across private practice, hospitals, correctional healthcare, community behavioral health programs, governmental agencies, and academic institutions, consistently maintaining the highest standards of ethics, professionalism, and evidence-based practice.

Currently, Dr. Daniels is the Owner and Chief Executive Officer of T.A. Daniels Psychological Services, Inc. in Visalia, California, where he provides comprehensive psychological evaluations and behavioral health services for individuals, organizations, and community agencies. Prior to establishing his practice, he served as a contract psychologist for the United States Department of Defense, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, providing specialized psychological assessment and treatment in highly structured clinical environments.

Dr. Daniels possesses extensive expertise in forensic and correctional psychology. His experience includes psychodiagnostic evaluations, suicide risk assessments, crisis intervention, treatment planning, behavioral analysis, and clinical supervision of postdoctoral psychologists. Earlier in his career, he served as Program Manager of the Clinical Assessment Division and Director of the Community Assessment Services Center at SHIELDS for Families, where he supervised multidisciplinary teams, oversaw approximately 1,400 behavioral health assessments each month, and implemented quality improvement initiatives that enhanced patient care and organizational performance.

Dr. Daniels earned his Doctor of Psychology (Psy.D.) from Alliant International University, with a concentration in Multicultural Community Clinical Psychology. He also earned a Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Miami University. His clinical training included internships at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, AIDS Project Los Angeles, Sharper Future, and the Hollywood/Sunset Free Clinic Counseling Center, providing broad experience in trauma, community mental health, adolescent psychology, and forensic assessment.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Daniels has served as adjunct faculty for The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Alliant International University, University of Phoenix, California State University, Dominguez Hills, and the Sequoias Community College District. He has taught graduate and doctoral courses in psychological assessment, ethics, psychopathology, cognitive behavioral therapy, multicultural psychology, research methods, and professional practice while mentoring future psychologists.

"I am honored to join Prime Medical Evaluators and contribute my experience in clinical psychology, forensic assessment, behavioral health, and psychological evaluation to an organization dedicated to professionalism, objectivity, and clinical excellence," said Dr. Daniels. "I look forward to providing comprehensive, evidence-based psychological evaluations that support fair, accurate, and well-reasoned medical opinions throughout California."

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a California-based medical-legal organization dedicated to delivering high-quality Qualified Medical Evaluations through a statewide network of highly respected physicians and psychologists across multiple specialties. The organization is committed to providing objective, timely, and evidence-based medical opinions that assist injured workers, attorneys, employers, insurance carriers, and the California workers' compensation system.

For more information and media inquiries please contact Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer, Prime Medical Evaluators

Phone: (800) 310-8707

Email: ...

"Dr. Daniels' distinguished career in clinical psychology, forensic assessment, behavioral health leadership, and higher education makes him an outstanding addition to our psychological evaluation team," said Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer of