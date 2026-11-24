Dr. Sheynman currently serves as Psychology Program Manager for the Addiction and Recovery Treatment Program at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Long Beach. She oversees clinical operations, program development, and a multidisciplinary team of psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses, addiction counselors, and social workers. Her responsibilities include clinician training, psychological assessments, crisis intervention, and coordination with justice system professionals.

Since 2014, Dr. Sheynman has maintained a private psychology practice in Long Beach, treating individuals experiencing mood disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, psychosis, substance use disorders, and personality disorders. Her practice includes psychological assessment, individual and family psychotherapy, and consultation with other treatment providers. Since 2021, she has also provided workers' compensation evaluation and treatment services through Ascellus.

Previously, Dr. Sheynman held several leadership positions at Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center in Los Angeles, including Program Director of Forensic Residential Services. She supervised clinical teams, developed training programs, coordinated with courts and probation agencies, and supported patients with severe mental illness and complex forensic histories. Her experience combines direct patient care with administrative leadership and professional education.

Dr. Sheynman earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology in 2012 and Master of Science in Clinical Psychology in 2010 from the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology at Palo Alto University. She completed undergraduate psychology studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Her professional training includes cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing, Seeking Safety, and aggression replacement therapy.

Her clinical interests include trauma, veterans' mental health, substance use disorders, forensic psychology, and culturally responsive care. Fluent in Russian, she brings additional linguistic capabilities to her work. Her research and professional presentations have addressed minority mental health, psychological distress, and leadership in public behavioral healthcare.

Her leadership also includes supervising psychology trainees and medical residents, supporting quality documentation, and guiding interdisciplinary teams through complex clinical decisions. These experiences contribute to a thoughtful, independent approach to evaluating psychological functioning.

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a California-based medical-legal organization supporting independent medical evaluations through a statewide network of qualified specialists. Its mission emphasizes objective findings, clear reporting, clinical excellence, and reliable administrative support for California's workers' compensation community.

For more information and media inquiries please contact Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer, Prime Medical Evaluators

Phone: (800) 310-8707

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Eduardo P. Nam, Chief Operating Officer of