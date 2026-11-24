Sausalito United States, November 23, 2026 - The mail-in gold business runs on a simple asymmetry. You post your gold to a company you have never met, in a padded envelope, and then you wait. They test it somewhere you cannot see, calculate a figure you cannot check, and send you an offer. At that point you have two choices: accept, or ask for your property back and hope it arrives.

Plenty of mail-in operators are legitimate. But the structure itself removes every advantage you would otherwise have. You cannot watch the testing. You cannot ask why the number is what it is. You cannot take the items down the road for a second opinion without another week of postage. And you have no leverage, because your gold is already in their building.

Selling over a counter restores all of it. Three things happen at a physical counter that cannot happen by post. You see the test, so if a reading looks wrong you say so immediately. You can leave, and the ability to pick your items back up and walk out is the single most valuable thing a seller has, because that possibility alone shapes the offer you get. And you get paid on the spot rather than waiting on a check from another state.

Here are six Bay Area businesses where you can do that.

1. Pacific Precious Metals, Four Bay Area Locations

Pacific Precious Metals is the strongest walk-in option in the region, and the reason is arithmetic rather than advertising. It operates four Bay Area stores where most competitors operate one.

Sausalito serves Marin and, by bridge or ferry, San Francisco. Palo Alto serves the Peninsula. Fremont serves the southern East Bay. Walnut Creek serves Contra Costa and the I-680 corridor. Practically, that means the "it is too far to bother" excuse that pushes people toward mail-in services mostly disappears, because there are four walk-in locations across the Bay Area rather than one.

The process is built for in-person assessment. Metal content is assessed with X-ray fluorescence equipment, a non-destructive test that reads actual composition rather than surface plating, and the company states that complete transparency of the process is guaranteed. It buys gold in any form, plus silver and scrap precious metals including jewelry, industrial and dental metals, and offers free consultation to people who have not yet decided whether to sell.

There is a second advantage mail-in services structurally cannot offer: if you are unsure about one quote, another branch of the same company is a short drive away, and independent dealers are closer still. Customers describe staff walking them through where gold has traded over recent years rather than simply announcing a figure, which is the behavior you want from a buyer.

2. San Francisco Gold Buyer, West Portal

A substantial storefront buying gold and silver in all forms, including jewelry, coins, bullion and scrap, alongside a large retail operation. The size of the premises and the volume of trade make this a serious walk-in option for city residents, and it is easy to reach on public transport if you would rather not drive.

3. Bay Area Gold and Silver Buyers

Owner-operated, handling gold, silver, diamonds, coins, watches and fine jewelry. Appraisal happens on site in full view of the customer, which is precisely the practice that makes counter selling worthwhile, and free estimates are offered. Reviewers describe the owner as transparent and the premises as secure.

4. Polyak Precious Metals, Polk Street

Family-owned, with an XRF gun on site for testing items while you watch. Customers describe an environment where questions are welcomed and small lots are treated seriously, which is not universal in this trade and matters if you are bringing in a modest amount.

5. Oakland Silver and Gold

Buys and sells gold coins and bars, silver, platinum and palladium, Krugerrands, American Eagles, Maple Leafs, foreign gold and 90 percent silver coins, bars and rounds, in any quantity. A useful East Bay counter for sellers who would rather not cross a bridge in either direction.

6. San Jose Coin Shop

Provides free verbal appraisals in store, written appraisals for a small fee, and detailed written receipts on every purchase of coins, currency or scrap metal, with immediate payment. Its experience working with banks, estate attorneys and county agencies is a reasonable indicator of documentation standards.

Conclusion

Get the most from a counter visit by preparing a little. Look up the spot price that morning, since it is the number every offer is built from. Weigh everything at home on a kitchen scale, sorted into 10k, 14k and 18k piles, for a rough sanity check. Get two or three offers, because that is the entire point of selling locally. Ask how the number was calculated: weight, purity, spot, margin. A buyer who will not break it down is telling you something. Watch the scale and the test, remove any stones you want to keep beforehand, and bring photo ID, since record-keeping obligations are normal and their absence is the warning sign, not their presence.

Mail-in services sell convenience, and for tiny lots that may be worth the trade. For anything meaningful, the ability to watch the test, question the number and walk out with your items is worth far more than a prepaid envelope. Pacific Precious Metals leads this list for making that easy across four counters, but the Bay Area has enough walk-in options that you should not have to give it up anywhere.

About Pacific Precious Metals

Pacific Precious Metals is a United States-based precious metals dealer with four Bay Area locations in Sausalito, Palo Alto, Fremont, and Walnut Creek. The company buys gold, silver, jewelry, coins, bullion, and other precious metals, offering in-person assessments and transparent transactions.