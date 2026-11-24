LOS ANGELES, November 23, 2026 - Kay Properties & Investments, a national real estate investment firm specializing in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST), 1031 exchange and 721 UPREIT offerings, today announced that it has added a new debt-free offering to its online marketplace for 1031 Exchange and direct cash investors. The Montgomery Industrial DST 127 offering is a newly constructed industrial distribution facility in Montgomery, Alabama. The Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering was acquired in an all-cash transaction.

A Newly Constructed, Fully Leased Distribution Facility

The 16,573-square-foot facility was built in 2024 as a build-to-suit development and is fully leased to a national consumer packaged foods distribution company.

The building includes 16 dock doors, one drive-in door and 18-foot clear heights. Its modern warehouse infrastructure and distribution-oriented site design support the tenant's regional delivery operations.

According to Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments, the strategically located offering is well suited as a last-mile distribution facility for the tenant's regional food delivery network across Central Alabama and the broader Southeast.

Montgomery Location and Regional Access

"This offering featured on the online marketplace is strategically located within an established industrial corridor in Montgomery, with easy access to Interstates 85 and 65 and other regional transportation routes. Montgomery, AL serves a key central location as it places approximately one-third of the U.S. population within a 600-mile radius. In addition, the city's economic base includes manufacturing, government, military and healthcare industries, supporting its role as an industrial and logistics hub in the Southeast. This offering is representative of one of the reasons why more than 4,000 investors nationwide have chosen Kay Properties for their 1031 exchange DST investments," said Kay.

The Kay Properties Online Marketplace

The Kay Properties' online marketplace provides accredited investors access to dozens of Delaware Statutory Trust real estate investment offerings from over 25 different DST sponsor companies and 721 UPREIT companies. Within the marketplace, investors can review offering documents, business plans, research and analysis materials, sponsor track records (*past performance does not guarantee future results), Kay Properties proprietary due diligence materials and the risk factors of each 1031, DST and 721 UPREIT investment.

As a result, The Kay Properties DST 1031 exchange marketplace has become a best-in-class platform available for connecting high-net-worth investors with real estate offerings as well as a place for real estate sponsors and operators to connect with thousands of high-net-worth investors seeking to deploy capital into real estate offerings.

Kay explained that in addition to being able to review this DST opportunity online, investors can also visit and receive a free listing menu, called the "1031 Exchange DST Property Menu" where they can view the current DST investment opportunities available from typically over 25 different DST sponsor companies.

About Kay Properties and

Kay Properties helps investors choose 1031 exchange investments that help them focus on what they truly love in life, whether that be their children, grandkids, travel, hobbies, or other endeavors (NO MORE 3 T's - Tenants, Toilets and Trash!). For nearly two decades, Kay Properties has helped over 4000 investors complete over 12,000 - 1031 exchange, Delaware Statutory Trusts, and 721 UPREIT investments. Please visit for access to our team's experience, educational library and our full 1031 exchange investment menu.

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results. *Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss. *Preferred return is not guaranteed and is subject to available cash flow. *These examples are the experiences of a few of our clients and may not represent the experience of others. *These testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other clients. These clients were not compensated for their testimonials. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment. *All DST properties shown are Regulation D Rule 506(c) offerings. All Offerings are subject to availability. There can be no assurance that any DST properties and offerings will be available for purchase. *DST 1031 properties are only available to accredited investors (generally described as having a net worth of over $1 million exclusive of primary residence, and/or possessing an annual income of over $200,000, or $300,000 with a spouse and expects the same or greater for the current year) and accredited entities (generally described as an entity owned entirely by accredited investors and/or owning investments in excess of $5 million). Please check with a qualified CPA or attorney to determine if you are accredited.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential averse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Nothing contained on this website constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.