AAFT Joins Hands With Deakin University, Australia, And CII To Strengthen Indo-Australian Educational Cooperation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a significant step towards strengthening educational collaboration between India and Australia, AAFT has joined hands with Deakin University, Australia, with the support of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), New Delhi. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed among AAFT, Deakin University, and CII to promote educational cooperation, international engagement, and academic opportunities between the two countries.
The initiative brings together three distinguished institutions committed to advancing education, industry collaboration, and global knowledge exchange. The partnership is expected to create new avenues for academic cooperation, industry-oriented learning, skill development, and international exposure for students and professionals.
Welcoming the initiative, Mr. George Thiveos, Minister Counsellor, Education and Research, South Asia, Australian Government Department of Education, observed that Deakin University and CII are well-established institutions at the forefront of their respective fields and are exceptionally well matched for this initiative.
Mr. Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director, CII, welcomed the collaboration, highlighting the importance of partnerships that connect educational institutions with industry and strengthen international cooperation.
Mr. Mukund Narayanamurti, Minister (Commercial), General Manager and Head of Austrade South Asia, emphasized Deakin University's significant contribution to bilateral cooperation and described CII as an impactful partner for advancing the university's engagement in India.
Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, highlighted the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of work, underscoring the growing need for partnerships that bring together education, industry, innovation, and emerging professional skills.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, welcomed the historic collaboration and stated that international partnerships are essential for preparing students to meet the demands of a rapidly changing global economy. He emphasized that AAFT has always believed in transforming passion into profession by providing practical education, industry exposure, and opportunities for international engagement.
Dr. Marwah further expressed confidence that the association with Deakin University and CII would open new pathways for academic exchange, professional development, knowledge sharing, and stronger educational ties between India and Australia.
The MoU marks an important milestone in AAFT's continuing efforts to build international academic relationships and create meaningful opportunities for the next generation of creative professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.
The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to quality education, innovation, skill development, and stronger India–Australia relations through knowledge and learning.
The initiative brings together three distinguished institutions committed to advancing education, industry collaboration, and global knowledge exchange. The partnership is expected to create new avenues for academic cooperation, industry-oriented learning, skill development, and international exposure for students and professionals.
Welcoming the initiative, Mr. George Thiveos, Minister Counsellor, Education and Research, South Asia, Australian Government Department of Education, observed that Deakin University and CII are well-established institutions at the forefront of their respective fields and are exceptionally well matched for this initiative.
Mr. Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director, CII, welcomed the collaboration, highlighting the importance of partnerships that connect educational institutions with industry and strengthen international cooperation.
Mr. Mukund Narayanamurti, Minister (Commercial), General Manager and Head of Austrade South Asia, emphasized Deakin University's significant contribution to bilateral cooperation and described CII as an impactful partner for advancing the university's engagement in India.
Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, highlighted the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of work, underscoring the growing need for partnerships that bring together education, industry, innovation, and emerging professional skills.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, welcomed the historic collaboration and stated that international partnerships are essential for preparing students to meet the demands of a rapidly changing global economy. He emphasized that AAFT has always believed in transforming passion into profession by providing practical education, industry exposure, and opportunities for international engagement.
Dr. Marwah further expressed confidence that the association with Deakin University and CII would open new pathways for academic exchange, professional development, knowledge sharing, and stronger educational ties between India and Australia.
The MoU marks an important milestone in AAFT's continuing efforts to build international academic relationships and create meaningful opportunities for the next generation of creative professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.
The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to quality education, innovation, skill development, and stronger India–Australia relations through knowledge and learning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment