Wildflower Naturals Charts Next Phase Of Growth With Expansion Into Home Fragrances
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24th November 2026, New Delhi: Wildflower Naturals, an Indian beauty, personal care and wellness brand, marks eight years of growth as it enters the home fragrance category with the launch of its Room Mist collection. The range features six room mist variants priced at ₹959 each and two body mist variants priced at ₹1,350 each. The expansion reflects the brand's vision of taking self-care beyond personal grooming and into home and lifestyle.
Formally founded in February 2018, the brainchild of Radhika Dang Gambhir, her fascination with Ayurveda and beauty started when she researched herbal remedies in Kerala. It all started with a bespoke skincare venture wherein she crafted unique skincare products tailored to the consumer's skin type and needs. As time passed, the business grew and diversified beyond the realm of skincare. In 2020, it set up its own manufacturing plant for better formulation and production. It also started producing hand washes and sanitisers, completing a one-lakh order of hand washes for the Indian Army during the pandemic.
Commenting on the milestone, Radhika Dang Gambhir, founder of Wildflower Naturals, said, "While looking back at the eight years that have passed since then, I am thankful for all the experiences and the faith that our consumers have shown in us. What started with my fascination with Ayurveda and bespoke skin care has now become a multi-category beauty and wellness company. Each one of those has made me even more sure about my philosophy of marrying the wisdom of nature with the science of formulation. We have ventured into the category of home fragrances too because we think that self-care should be extended to the surroundings that we live in as well. As we step into our ninth year, we look forward to venturing into more categories and expanding our footprint amongst consumers in India and overseas."
In recent years, the brand has diversified its products from the segments of skincare and body care to include male grooming, personal care, wellness, and perfumes, incorporating both ancient Ayurvedic practices and current cosmetic science. The addition of home fragrances is yet another step for this brand. Realising that taking care of oneself includes taking care of the places one lives in, this brand intends to introduce fragrances to everyday life through its room mists, body mists, and fragrance oils.
Wildflower Naturals employs an omnichannel distribution strategy, with products available on the company's official site, Amazon, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart in India. Outside India, the company has also made retail partnerships in South Africa with retailers Edgars and Red Square and is operating in the UK after exporting its products to Namibia. The company is now focusing on product innovation and improving consumer interaction.
ABOUT Wildflower Naturals
Wildflower Naturals is an Indian brand of cosmetics, personal care, and wellness that combines historical botanical science with modern scientific actives. The company was established in 2018 and manufactures a variety of skincare, personal care, and wellness products. In addition to its existing product lines, Wildflower Naturals recently launched a Room Mist line, entering the home fragrance segment for the first time in its history.
Formally founded in February 2018, the brainchild of Radhika Dang Gambhir, her fascination with Ayurveda and beauty started when she researched herbal remedies in Kerala. It all started with a bespoke skincare venture wherein she crafted unique skincare products tailored to the consumer's skin type and needs. As time passed, the business grew and diversified beyond the realm of skincare. In 2020, it set up its own manufacturing plant for better formulation and production. It also started producing hand washes and sanitisers, completing a one-lakh order of hand washes for the Indian Army during the pandemic.
Commenting on the milestone, Radhika Dang Gambhir, founder of Wildflower Naturals, said, "While looking back at the eight years that have passed since then, I am thankful for all the experiences and the faith that our consumers have shown in us. What started with my fascination with Ayurveda and bespoke skin care has now become a multi-category beauty and wellness company. Each one of those has made me even more sure about my philosophy of marrying the wisdom of nature with the science of formulation. We have ventured into the category of home fragrances too because we think that self-care should be extended to the surroundings that we live in as well. As we step into our ninth year, we look forward to venturing into more categories and expanding our footprint amongst consumers in India and overseas."
In recent years, the brand has diversified its products from the segments of skincare and body care to include male grooming, personal care, wellness, and perfumes, incorporating both ancient Ayurvedic practices and current cosmetic science. The addition of home fragrances is yet another step for this brand. Realising that taking care of oneself includes taking care of the places one lives in, this brand intends to introduce fragrances to everyday life through its room mists, body mists, and fragrance oils.
Wildflower Naturals employs an omnichannel distribution strategy, with products available on the company's official site, Amazon, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart in India. Outside India, the company has also made retail partnerships in South Africa with retailers Edgars and Red Square and is operating in the UK after exporting its products to Namibia. The company is now focusing on product innovation and improving consumer interaction.
ABOUT Wildflower Naturals
Wildflower Naturals is an Indian brand of cosmetics, personal care, and wellness that combines historical botanical science with modern scientific actives. The company was established in 2018 and manufactures a variety of skincare, personal care, and wellness products. In addition to its existing product lines, Wildflower Naturals recently launched a Room Mist line, entering the home fragrance segment for the first time in its history.
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