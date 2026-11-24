Russia Commits Major Funding to Kaliningrad Ferry Infrastructure
(MENAFN) The Russian government plans to invest approximately 50 billion rubles ($620 million) in building two railway ferries to maintain the steady transportation of goods to the Kaliningrad region, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced Monday.
Addressing a Cabinet meeting in Moscow, Mishustin explained that the investment comes amid efforts by several countries "to impose a transport blockade" on the Russian exclave.
"Because of its special geographical position, the Kaliningrad region is facing difficulties caused by the unlawful actions of certain countries, including disruptions to logistics chains and attempts to impose a transport blockade," he said.
Mishustin added that the two vessels are being constructed to guarantee continuous shipments of essential commodities and industrial raw materials to the region.
According to the prime minister, the government has added the construction initiative to its list of infrastructure projects eligible for financial support from the National Welfare Fund. The overall investment is expected to reach approximately 50 billion rubles, combining allocations from the fund with direct budget financing.
Kaliningrad is a Russian territory situated along the Baltic Sea, geographically separated from mainland Russia and surrounded by Poland, Lithuania and the Baltic Sea.
Addressing a Cabinet meeting in Moscow, Mishustin explained that the investment comes amid efforts by several countries "to impose a transport blockade" on the Russian exclave.
"Because of its special geographical position, the Kaliningrad region is facing difficulties caused by the unlawful actions of certain countries, including disruptions to logistics chains and attempts to impose a transport blockade," he said.
Mishustin added that the two vessels are being constructed to guarantee continuous shipments of essential commodities and industrial raw materials to the region.
According to the prime minister, the government has added the construction initiative to its list of infrastructure projects eligible for financial support from the National Welfare Fund. The overall investment is expected to reach approximately 50 billion rubles, combining allocations from the fund with direct budget financing.
Kaliningrad is a Russian territory situated along the Baltic Sea, geographically separated from mainland Russia and surrounded by Poland, Lithuania and the Baltic Sea.
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