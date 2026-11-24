Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Breaches
(MENAFN) Three Palestinians were killed early Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike struck a police checkpoint in southern Gaza, as Israeli forces continued to violate the ceasefire agreement reached last year, according to medical sources.
A medical source at Nasser Hospital confirmed that the bodies of three victims were transported to the facility following the strike in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.
Local sources reported that two members of the police force were among those killed in the attack.
Separately, Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward displacement camps housing Palestinians in eastern, northern and southern areas of Khan Younis, witnesses said.
Israeli artillery units also launched intensive shelling against areas east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.
In another incident, a Palestinian young man succumbed to severe injuries sustained during an Israeli attack on the Al-Tawba area of Jabalia refugee camp on Monday.
Since the ceasefire came into effect in October 2025, Israeli military operations have killed 1,679 Palestinians and wounded another 6,100, according to statistics released by Gaza's Health Ministry.
Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has claimed more than 74,000 Palestinian lives and left over 176,000 others injured, most of them women and children. The offensive has also destroyed approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
A medical source at Nasser Hospital confirmed that the bodies of three victims were transported to the facility following the strike in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.
Local sources reported that two members of the police force were among those killed in the attack.
Separately, Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward displacement camps housing Palestinians in eastern, northern and southern areas of Khan Younis, witnesses said.
Israeli artillery units also launched intensive shelling against areas east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.
In another incident, a Palestinian young man succumbed to severe injuries sustained during an Israeli attack on the Al-Tawba area of Jabalia refugee camp on Monday.
Since the ceasefire came into effect in October 2025, Israeli military operations have killed 1,679 Palestinians and wounded another 6,100, according to statistics released by Gaza's Health Ministry.
Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has claimed more than 74,000 Palestinian lives and left over 176,000 others injured, most of them women and children. The offensive has also destroyed approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
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