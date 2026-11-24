EU Launches Antitrust Probe into Coca-Cola Bottler Over Cross-Border Trade
(MENAFN) The European Commission launched a formal antitrust investigation on Monday into Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) over allegations that the company may have obstructed cross-border sales of carbonated beverages and sports drinks within the European Union.
The investigation will examine whether the UK-based bottler exploited its dominant position in the wholesale distribution market, particularly in its dealings with supermarkets and other retail businesses.
European regulators will also investigate allegations that CCEP restricted certain wholesale buyers from negotiating supply agreements covering multiple countries simultaneously, instead requiring them to conduct separate negotiations in each national market.
Discount Policies and Packaging Practices Under Investigation
The inquiry will assess whether the company linked wholesale discounts to commitments from retailers to sell purchased products exclusively within the countries where they were acquired.
Regulators will also examine whether CCEP introduced different packaging sizes for carbonated drinks across EU member states as a means of discouraging cross-border sales. Another area of scrutiny involves alleged financial incentives offered to retailers to prevent or reduce imports of these beverages into Spain.
According to the European Commission, the practices under investigation could limit retailers' ability to obtain more competitive purchasing terms from suppliers in other countries.
Such restrictions could ultimately weaken competition across the European market, potentially resulting in increased prices and fewer options for consumers.
The investigation will examine whether the UK-based bottler exploited its dominant position in the wholesale distribution market, particularly in its dealings with supermarkets and other retail businesses.
European regulators will also investigate allegations that CCEP restricted certain wholesale buyers from negotiating supply agreements covering multiple countries simultaneously, instead requiring them to conduct separate negotiations in each national market.
Discount Policies and Packaging Practices Under Investigation
The inquiry will assess whether the company linked wholesale discounts to commitments from retailers to sell purchased products exclusively within the countries where they were acquired.
Regulators will also examine whether CCEP introduced different packaging sizes for carbonated drinks across EU member states as a means of discouraging cross-border sales. Another area of scrutiny involves alleged financial incentives offered to retailers to prevent or reduce imports of these beverages into Spain.
According to the European Commission, the practices under investigation could limit retailers' ability to obtain more competitive purchasing terms from suppliers in other countries.
Such restrictions could ultimately weaken competition across the European market, potentially resulting in increased prices and fewer options for consumers.
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