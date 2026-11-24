MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Umm Al Quwain has announced the closure of a road for trucks inside the emirate, with the directive coming into motion from December 1.

Truck drivers were informed of the closure by the police in an online notice - which will be implemented on the entrance of exit 103 leading to Umm Al Thuoob Industrial Area.

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A 'No Trucks' sign has been installed at the entrance, along with a traffic camera to record violating trucks.

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Affected motorists have been advised to take the alternative route to return through Exit 110 and then enter through the Free Zone entrance to go towards Umm Al Thuoob Industrial Area.

Truck movement restrictions are not uncommon in the UAE, a measure often taken to manage the flow of traffic and ensure motorists' safety.

According to UAE law, drivers can incur a Dh1,000 fine and get four black points for driving or entering roads and areas where heavy vehicles are prohibited.

Earlier this year, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) implemented a round-the-clock ban truck ban on several key roads in the the emirate, including Al Qudra Street, Al Meydan Street, all crossings and Airport Tunnel from October 1.

Other roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road and Beirut Street, as well as residential areas such as Al Mizhar, Muhaisnah and Oud Al Muteena, have restrictions in place for 16 hours a day, from 6am to 10pm.

On urban roads such as Airport Street, Oman Street and Damascus Street, trucks are restricted during three peak periods: 6.30am to 8.30am, 1pm to 3pm and 5.30pm to 8pm.

RTA rolled out an awareness campaign, in coordination with Dubai Police, to inform heavy vehicle drivers, transport and freight companies, and truck owners of the scope and timings of the restrictions and the alternative routes. Awareness messages were also broadly circulated to reach as many drivers as possible, the authority said at the time.

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