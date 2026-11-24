MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A 43.2-metre superyacht designed to host weddings, private celebrations and corporate events will be introduced at Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah when the resort opens in 2027.

Named Natural 9, the custom-built superyacht will be based at Wynn Marina, accommodating up to 150 guests while docked, 50 guests for cocktail receptions while cruising and 40 guests for seated dining experiences.

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Spread across three decks, the yacht features a double-height main saloon, two bars, open-air entertainment areas and a fully equipped commercial kitchen.

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Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island, said the yacht would offer guests an additional venue for private gatherings and milestone celebrations.

“Every guest will come to Wynn Al Marjan Island for something different. For some, that's a milestone celebration with family and friends. For others, it's an opportunity to bring people together in complete privacy,” he said.

The resort's events team will oversee arrangements on board, including customised menus, décor, audiovisual production and hospitality services.

The superyacht has been designed to accommodate a range of occasions, including intimate dinners, sunset cocktail receptions, weddings and corporate gatherings.

Guests will also be able to host larger dockside celebrations extending across the yacht, marina and the resort's adjacent events lawn.

Designed by Todd-Avery Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design & Development, the yacht features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Arabian Gulf, a pillarless atrium and two custom-made Murano glass chandeliers. Its interiors incorporate marble, leather panels, timber and gold accents.

The yacht will be docked near Coral Court, Wynn Al Marjan Island's dedicated Events and Celebrations Centre, which will feature a column-free Grand Ballroom, an outdoor events lawn and four event terraces.

The development will also feature Wynn Beach Club, Wynn Theatre, a 550-metre private beachfront and 22 restaurants, bars and lounges.

The introduction of Natural 9 will expand the resort's event offerings beyond its land-based venues, allowing guests to combine celebrations on the water with those hosted across the property.

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