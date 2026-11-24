MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Norwegian energy company Equinor will supply natural gas to German energy group VNG until the end of 2044 under an 18-year agreement, Equinor said on November 24.

Under the agreement, Equinor will deliver up to 15.3 terawatt-hours (TWh), or approximately 1.4 billion cubic metres (bcm), of natural gas annually to VNG. Deliveries are scheduled to begin on January 1, 2027, and will continue until the end of 2044. The gas will be delivered at Trading Hub Europe, Germany's gas market area.

Pricing will reflect market terms, while other commercial details remain confidential between the parties.

“This milestone agreement with VNG demonstrates the continued demand for long-term gas supplies in Europe. Building on our long-standing partnership and reliable production from the Norwegian continental shelf, Equinor is well positioned to meet this demand and contribute to Europe's energy security for years to come”, says Anders Opedal, president and CEO of Equinor.

For VNG, the agreement marks an important step in securing long-term gas supplies for its customers in Germany. The two companies have maintained a partnership spanning several decades, with the first natural gas deliveries from Norway to eastern Germany taking place in 1996.

“Norwegian pipeline gas continues to play an important role in ensuring a secure energy supply for Germany and Europe. With this long-term contract we are deepening our successful partnership with Equinor and supporting our customers with a reliable and comparatively low-emission gas supply,” says Ulf Heitmüller, CEO of VNG AG.

The agreement between VNG Handel & Vertrieb GmbH (VNG H&V), a wholly owned subsidiary of VNG AG, and Equinor was signed in Oslo on November 24 by Ulf Heitmüller, chair of the executive board of VNG AG, and Anders Opedal, president and CEO of Equinor.

The 18-year contract is the longest agreement for sales of Norwegian gas concluded since the Troll agreements in 1986.

Germany is Equinor's largest natural gas market and has been a key destination for Norwegian gas since exports began in 1977.

Natural gas is expected to remain an important component of Europe's energy mix as renewable electricity generation and low-carbon gases continue to develop. According to Equinor, Norwegian gas production has among the lowest emissions in the international gas industry. Pipeline supplies from the Norwegian continental shelf also benefit from the electrification of offshore platforms and onshore processing facilities, as well as relatively short transportation distances to continental Europe.

VNG is a group of more than 20 companies operating in the European energy sector, with over 2,000 employees. Based in Leipzig, the group is a gas importer and distributor and an operator of critical gas infrastructure, playing a significant role in ensuring Germany's security of gas supply.

Under its“VNG 2030+” strategy, the company is pursuing an ambitious programme to expand renewable and decarbonised gases, including biogas and hydrogen, with the aim of supporting sustainable and secure energy supplies and the long-term transformation of the energy system.

VNG's investments in infrastructure and renewable and decarbonised gas projects are primarily focused on Central and Eastern Germany, where the company aims to contribute to structural transformation while maintaining its strong regional presence.