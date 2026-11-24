President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Led By Prime Minister Of Montenegro (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. On November 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić.
The information was confirmed in an official statement released by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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