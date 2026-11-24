MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to provide fiber-optic internet access to 92% of its villages by the end of 2027, with the remaining settlements to be connected through satellite services, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev reported.

According to the press service of the country's government, the plans were presented during a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, where officials discussed the development of telecommunications infrastructure.

Madiyev said that under the national Affordable Internet project, fiber-optic networks are expected to reach 3,704 villages, or 61% of the country's total, by the end of 2026. A further 1,863 villages are scheduled to receive fiber-optic connectivity next year.

“Overall mobile internet coverage across villages stands at 84%. Modernization of 3G base stations to 4G is underway. Coverage of 5G in cities and villages is also being expanded. Full phase-out of 3G is planned by the end of 2027. By that time, the 4G network is expected to cover 5,291 villages, while 5G will be available in 70 cities and 300 villages. Mobile internet will be available in 92% of the country's villages,” he emphasized.

For reference, Kazakhstan is implementing the national project “Affordable Internet” for 2024-2027, aimed at expanding broadband access and reducing the digital divide, particularly in rural areas. The government plans to provide internet access to the entire population by 2027, using fiber-optic networks, mobile infrastructure and satellite technologies to connect remote settlements.

One of the major infrastructure initiatives is the planned Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line linking Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. The project is designed to strengthen international digital connectivity and provide an additional high-capacity data transmission route across the Caspian Sea.