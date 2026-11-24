North Korea Threatens Swiss Diplomatic Office Closure Over Sanctions
(MENAFN) North Korea on Tuesday criticized Switzerland for imposing sanctions on a children's camp and warned that it could shut down the recently reopened Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang, according to state media reports.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official in the ruling Workers' Party, said Switzerland had placed the Songdowon International Children's Camp under sanctions as part of measures aligned with the European Union's restrictions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The decision came only weeks after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Pyongyang to attend the reopening of Switzerland's diplomatic office last month.
Kim characterized the sanctions as an “open hostile act,” accusing the Swiss government of infringing on North Korea's sovereignty and violating the human rights of its citizens.
She noted that the restrictions were introduced just days after a Swiss delegation visited Pyongyang to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and expressed its commitment to dialogue and cooperation.
“Provocation and involvement can not go together,” she said, urging a comprehensive reassessment of relations between the two countries.
Kim further accused Switzerland of breaching its commitments under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, arguing that the sanctions could restrict children's opportunities to participate in cultural and recreational activities.
She also questioned whether Switzerland should continue operating its diplomatic office in Pyongyang following the latest measures.
“I will advise our Foreign Ministry to strictly examine the issue of withdrawing the Swiss diplomatic office from Pyongyang in a few days and take a relevant measure,” she said.
Additionally, Kim urged North Korean diplomatic officials to introduce reciprocal measures against Switzerland, accusing Bern of aligning its policies with those of London and Brussels.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official in the ruling Workers' Party, said Switzerland had placed the Songdowon International Children's Camp under sanctions as part of measures aligned with the European Union's restrictions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The decision came only weeks after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Pyongyang to attend the reopening of Switzerland's diplomatic office last month.
Kim characterized the sanctions as an “open hostile act,” accusing the Swiss government of infringing on North Korea's sovereignty and violating the human rights of its citizens.
She noted that the restrictions were introduced just days after a Swiss delegation visited Pyongyang to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and expressed its commitment to dialogue and cooperation.
“Provocation and involvement can not go together,” she said, urging a comprehensive reassessment of relations between the two countries.
Kim further accused Switzerland of breaching its commitments under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, arguing that the sanctions could restrict children's opportunities to participate in cultural and recreational activities.
She also questioned whether Switzerland should continue operating its diplomatic office in Pyongyang following the latest measures.
“I will advise our Foreign Ministry to strictly examine the issue of withdrawing the Swiss diplomatic office from Pyongyang in a few days and take a relevant measure,” she said.
Additionally, Kim urged North Korean diplomatic officials to introduce reciprocal measures against Switzerland, accusing Bern of aligning its policies with those of London and Brussels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment