MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sequence-Energy, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology provider, is outlining its approach to data analytics, information processing and software integration through a connected platform designed to support individuals, teams and organizations working with structured information across digital applications.

The company's technology framework combines data access, processing capabilities, analytical visualization and software connectivity within a single environment. Its platform operates under a non-custodial software model, providing technical infrastructure rather than functioning as a retail brokerage or investment fund. Sequence-Energy states that it does not directly hold or manage user funds, and client assets are not maintained on the company's balance sheet.

The platform is focused on supporting data-related workflows, with particular attention to users and organizations operating across Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Integrated Data Processing and Analytics Capabilities

Sequence-Energy's software environment brings together several functions designed to support different stages of working with structured information.

These capabilities include accessing data through compatible connections, processing information for analytical use, presenting selected metrics through visualization interfaces and connecting external applications through supported software interfaces.

By combining these functions, the platform aims to provide a structured environment in which information from compatible sources can be organized, examined and incorporated into existing digital workflows.

Technical Infrastructure and Platform Components

The company's software infrastructure includes several components developed to support information processing and analytical activities.

One component, SE-DataStream Engine v2.4, forms part of the platform's data-processing infrastructure. It supports the handling and organization of information received through compatible software connections.

The SE-Web Terminal provides a browser-based analytical interface utilizing WebAssembly (Wasm) technology. The interface supports the presentation of structured information, chart-based visualization and examination of selected data metrics.

Sequence-Energy also supports software connectivity through REST API, WebSocket and JSON-RPC 2.0 technologies. These interfaces serve different integration requirements, including structured data requests, persistent communication between connected systems and standardized message exchange.

Together, these components form part of the platform's broader technical environment for data processing, analytical presentation and application connectivity.

Software Integration Across Digital Applications

As organizations increasingly rely on multiple software applications for information management and analysis, compatibility between systems remains an important consideration.

Sequence-Energy supports connections with compatible external applications, allowing selected data-processing and analytical functions to operate alongside existing software environments.

Through supported interfaces, information from compatible data sources can be made available for further processing and presented through analytical tools. Integration options depend on technical compatibility, available interfaces and the configuration of individual connections.

Access Management and Data Protection Technologies

Access management and information security are important considerations within connected software environments.

Sequence-Energy's infrastructure incorporates technologies designed to support authentication, authorization and data protection. These include Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), OAuth 2.0, API keys, TLS 1.3 and AES-256 encryption.

Each technology serves a different purpose within the software environment. Authentication methods help manage account access, authorization protocols support compatible application connections, and encryption technologies contribute to protecting information during transmission and storage.

The implementation of these technologies forms part of the platform's approach to managing access and supporting secure communication between compatible systems.

Supporting Connected Data Workflows

The development of interconnected software environments reflects the growing role of data analytics and application integration in modern digital operations.

Sequence-Energy's approach brings data processing, analytical visualization and software connectivity together through its SaaS infrastructure. Its platform components are designed to support structured information workflows while allowing users to incorporate compatible software functions into their existing digital environments.

The company continues to position its technology around data-related applications, analytical interfaces and integration capabilities for individuals and organizations working with information across multiple software systems.

About Sequence-Energy

Sequence-Energy is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology provider focused on data analytics, information processing and software integration. Its platform combines data access, processing infrastructure, analytical visualization and API connectivity to support structured information workflows.

The company's technology environment includes SE-DataStream Engine v2.4, SE-Web Terminal and interfaces supporting REST API, WebSocket and JSON-RPC 2.0. Sequence-Energy operates under a non-custodial software model and focuses on providing technical infrastructure for compatible digital applications.





Contact

Tadas Vaitiekunas

Sequence-Energy

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Sequence-Energy

CONTACT: Tadas Vaitiekunas Sequence-Energy...