MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 24 (IANS) Leading human rights organisation Amnesty International expressed grave concern over Bangladesh's proposed Cyber Protection (Amendment) Act, 2026, saying the amendments would grant government agencies arbitrary powers to remove, block or relocate online content, potentially restricting freedom of expression.

The rights body said that the draft law includes vaguely defined categories of prohibited content, such as material deemed to“undermine” the country's integrity or dignity, or“likely to create religious or communal hatred”.

It warned that lowering the threshold to restrict material merely“likely to” undermine security or create religious or communal hatred was“vague and speculative”, and did not constitute legitimate grounds for restricting freedom of expression under international human rights law.

“International human rights law is very clear. The right to freedom of expression must remain the rule, and restrictions the exception. Restrictions must be interpreted narrowly and must not be applied in a manner that undermines the essence or practical enjoyment of the right. Any restriction must satisfy the cumulative requirements of legality, legitimate aim, necessity and proportionality,” said Smriti Singh, Amnesty International's Regional Director for South Asia.

“The provisions of the draft Cyber Protection (Amendment) Act fall far short of these requirements. Instead, via a set of vaguely worded provisions, they confer authorities with overly broad powers to clamp down on online expression. Bangladesh should strive to have a cyber law that protects its citizens, not one that silences them,” she added.

Highlighting that the proposed amendment further detailed removing, blocking or relocating content that constitutes“defamation”,“humiliation” or“bullying”; Amnesty International said the definitions of these terms are“vague and overbroad”, which could be misused against lawful online expression.

“For example, humiliation is defined as including acts which 'injure personal dignity and self-respect with the intention of belittling, ridiculing or showing contempt'. Issues such as dignity and self-respect are subjective and do not offer a sufficiently precise formulation to meet the principle of legality as required under international human rights law,” it added.

The rights body noted that restrictions on freedom of expression must be precisely defined by law as well as necessary and proportionate to achieve a legitimate aim, such as protecting others' rights or reputations, national security, public order, public health, or morals.

“This draft legislation is open to many forms of abuse. Such imprecise language could be used to settle personal vendettas, harass, intimidate and even arbitrarily arrest government critics, and invoke the protection of reputations to justify restrictions on human rights,” said Smriti Singh.

Amnesty International called on the government of Bangladesh to immediately withdraw the proposed amendment, refrain from taking it through the legislative process or bringing it into force, and fully comply with international human rights obligations, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which the country is a party.