MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in parts of six south Bengal districts over the next 24 hours, while conditions are expected to become favourable for a gradual drop in temperature across the state in the coming days.

Habibur Rahman Biswas, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata, said there is a chance of light rain in some districts of West Bengal over the next 24 hours. This includes parts of Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Nadia and North 24 Parganas, as well as nearly all districts in north Bengal.

Following the 24 hours, dry weather is expected to prevail across the region for the next seven days. The sky will remain partly cloudy today, and there was fog in the early morning.

Now the minimum temperature is three to five degrees Celsius above normal in most places in south Bengal. The temperature is two to four degrees Celsius above normal in north Bengal.

The minimum or night temperature is likely to drop by three to four degrees Celsius in all places in the next four days, the weather department said.

Meteorologists are yet to indicate a definite date for the onset of winter, noting that the weather pattern remains dependent on rainfall activity and the possible formation of another system over the Bay of Bengal. Prolonged rain spells could delay the seasonal drop in temperatures.

In Kolkata and adjoining areas, partly cloudy conditions are expected through the day. Light to moderate fog may occur in some parts of the state, particularly during the morning hours.

On Monday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was 22.2 degrees Celsius, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. Relative humidity levels ranged between 78 per cent and 98 per cent.