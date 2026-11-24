NATO Chief Warns of Growing Security Threats Against Alliance Members
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte cautioned Monday that hostile activities targeting member states were becoming increasingly frequent, highlighting railway sabotage, attacks on commercial vessels, persistent cyber operations and recent security incidents in Poland and the Black Sea.
Addressing the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, Rutte said allied nations were facing a widening range of security challenges, including infrastructure sabotage, cyber intrusions, unauthorized airspace incursions and violations of maritime boundaries.
"One day, it can be in the form of an arson attack against a factory or drones disrupting an airport. The next, it is sabotaged railways or cargo vessels targeted at sea, and cyberattacks. These cyberattacks at the moment are relentless," he said.
The NATO secretary general also highlighted what he described as a "dangerous incident" in Poland on Friday, alongside several significant security developments in the Black Sea over recent weeks. He noted that the alliance was coordinating with Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye to respond to these challenges.
Rutte warned that such activities were likely to remain a security concern for the foreseeable future, explaining that all NATO members were vulnerable because of their reliance on interconnected infrastructure systems, including pipelines, communication cables, electricity networks and economic links.
"We are all targeted, that we are all affected," he said, calling on alliance members to strengthen their preparedness and improve their ability to respond to emerging threats.
He also pressed NATO countries to allocate greater resources to defense capabilities and investment, noting that several members were already expected to reach or surpass the alliance's 5% defense spending benchmark this year.
Addressing the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, Rutte said allied nations were facing a widening range of security challenges, including infrastructure sabotage, cyber intrusions, unauthorized airspace incursions and violations of maritime boundaries.
"One day, it can be in the form of an arson attack against a factory or drones disrupting an airport. The next, it is sabotaged railways or cargo vessels targeted at sea, and cyberattacks. These cyberattacks at the moment are relentless," he said.
The NATO secretary general also highlighted what he described as a "dangerous incident" in Poland on Friday, alongside several significant security developments in the Black Sea over recent weeks. He noted that the alliance was coordinating with Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye to respond to these challenges.
Rutte warned that such activities were likely to remain a security concern for the foreseeable future, explaining that all NATO members were vulnerable because of their reliance on interconnected infrastructure systems, including pipelines, communication cables, electricity networks and economic links.
"We are all targeted, that we are all affected," he said, calling on alliance members to strengthen their preparedness and improve their ability to respond to emerging threats.
He also pressed NATO countries to allocate greater resources to defense capabilities and investment, noting that several members were already expected to reach or surpass the alliance's 5% defense spending benchmark this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment