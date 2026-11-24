India Announces Major Funding for Nepal’s Recovery, Growth
(MENAFN) India announced a financial assistance package worth $1.63 billion on Monday to help Nepal recover from devastating flash floods that struck the country this year and advance its long-term development plans.
The announcement followed a meeting in New Delhi between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, who was visiting India for the first time officially since assuming office in March.
Speaking after their discussions, Modi announced, “To provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package” of $1.63 billion.
“Our resolve will be to ensure that the lives of affected families return to normal, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened,” he said.
Modi also highlighted Nepal's considerable potential for generating renewable electricity through its extensive river networks, identifying clean energy as an important area for future cooperation between the neighboring countries.
“India's vast energy market can turn this potential into a strong foundation for Nepal's economic prosperity,” he said.
Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the discussions covered a broad range of subjects, including relations between the two countries and regional and international developments.
The meeting highlighted India's commitment to supporting Nepal's reconstruction efforts while expanding economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.
The announcement followed a meeting in New Delhi between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, who was visiting India for the first time officially since assuming office in March.
Speaking after their discussions, Modi announced, “To provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package” of $1.63 billion.
“Our resolve will be to ensure that the lives of affected families return to normal, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened,” he said.
Modi also highlighted Nepal's considerable potential for generating renewable electricity through its extensive river networks, identifying clean energy as an important area for future cooperation between the neighboring countries.
“India's vast energy market can turn this potential into a strong foundation for Nepal's economic prosperity,” he said.
Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the discussions covered a broad range of subjects, including relations between the two countries and regional and international developments.
The meeting highlighted India's commitment to supporting Nepal's reconstruction efforts while expanding economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.
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