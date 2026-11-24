Amazon Buys Decart's AI Chip-Optimization Tech, Hires Founders
(MENAFN) Amazon said Monday it has agreed to acquire the proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) optimization technology behind the Decart Optimization Stack, a move that also brings the startup's founding team into the US tech giant.
Co-founders Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev and Orian Leitersdorf will join Amazon, along with Decart's team of AI researchers and engineers.
Decart's full-stack technology targets AI inference and custom silicon performance, with the goal of letting customers train and run models faster and at lower cost.
The two companies are not new partners. Amazon said it began working with Decart in 2025 to extract performance gains from its Trainium chips across both hardware and software.
The company has been pushing to improve compute efficiency across its custom silicon lineup, including Graviton and Trainium. That work spans large language, multimodal, agentic and world models.
"Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip," said Peter DeSantis, Amazon's senior vice president of foundational AI models, custom silicon, and quantum computing.
"More efficient compute means better training, better reinforcement learning, faster inference, and better models for customers at a lower cost," DeSantis added.
Dean Leitersdorf, Decart's co-founder and CEO, said joining Amazon gives the team the scale, customers and infrastructure to pursue its efficiency mission faster.
Amazon said completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance.
Co-founders Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev and Orian Leitersdorf will join Amazon, along with Decart's team of AI researchers and engineers.
Decart's full-stack technology targets AI inference and custom silicon performance, with the goal of letting customers train and run models faster and at lower cost.
The two companies are not new partners. Amazon said it began working with Decart in 2025 to extract performance gains from its Trainium chips across both hardware and software.
The company has been pushing to improve compute efficiency across its custom silicon lineup, including Graviton and Trainium. That work spans large language, multimodal, agentic and world models.
"Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip," said Peter DeSantis, Amazon's senior vice president of foundational AI models, custom silicon, and quantum computing.
"More efficient compute means better training, better reinforcement learning, faster inference, and better models for customers at a lower cost," DeSantis added.
Dean Leitersdorf, Decart's co-founder and CEO, said joining Amazon gives the team the scale, customers and infrastructure to pursue its efficiency mission faster.
Amazon said completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance.
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