Japan's Manufacturing Sector Gains Momentum on Strong Export Demand
(MENAFN) Japan's manufacturing industry recorded stronger growth in November, supported by rising demand for semiconductors and electronic products alongside a significant increase in export orders, preliminary figures released Tuesday showed.
The S&P Global Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased to 53.7 in November, compared with 53.3 in October, indicating a solid improvement in manufacturing conditions.
A PMI reading above 50 reflects economic expansion, while a figure below this level indicates contraction.
Manufacturing output also gained momentum, with its sub-index rising to 53.8 from 53.0 in the previous month, reflecting particularly strong demand for semiconductor products and electronics.
New manufacturing orders grew at a faster rate, supported by a surge in overseas demand. Export orders recorded their second-strongest increase since January 2018, driven by robust demand from major Asian markets.
Meanwhile, inflation in input costs and selling prices across Japan's private sector moderated slightly but remained elevated by historical standards. Supply constraints, particularly in the electronics industry, also contributed to extended delivery times.
"Japan's private sector continued to expand midway through the final quarter of the year, but momentum was lost amid a slowdown in service sector activity. The latter offset a stronger manufacturing industry performance, which continues to be supported by strong demand conditions, particularly across the semiconductor and wider electronics industry," said Annabel Fiddes, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Despite the manufacturing sector's improved performance, overall private sector growth weakened. The flash composite PMI declined to 51.5 in November from 52.1 in October, marking the slowest expansion in six months.
The services business activity index also fell, dropping to 50.5 from 51.7 in October, indicating that growth in the sector remained marginal.
The S&P Global Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased to 53.7 in November, compared with 53.3 in October, indicating a solid improvement in manufacturing conditions.
A PMI reading above 50 reflects economic expansion, while a figure below this level indicates contraction.
Manufacturing output also gained momentum, with its sub-index rising to 53.8 from 53.0 in the previous month, reflecting particularly strong demand for semiconductor products and electronics.
New manufacturing orders grew at a faster rate, supported by a surge in overseas demand. Export orders recorded their second-strongest increase since January 2018, driven by robust demand from major Asian markets.
Meanwhile, inflation in input costs and selling prices across Japan's private sector moderated slightly but remained elevated by historical standards. Supply constraints, particularly in the electronics industry, also contributed to extended delivery times.
"Japan's private sector continued to expand midway through the final quarter of the year, but momentum was lost amid a slowdown in service sector activity. The latter offset a stronger manufacturing industry performance, which continues to be supported by strong demand conditions, particularly across the semiconductor and wider electronics industry," said Annabel Fiddes, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Despite the manufacturing sector's improved performance, overall private sector growth weakened. The flash composite PMI declined to 51.5 in November from 52.1 in October, marking the slowest expansion in six months.
The services business activity index also fell, dropping to 50.5 from 51.7 in October, indicating that growth in the sector remained marginal.
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