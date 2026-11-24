Mass Bomb Threats Target Hundreds of Schools Across Germany
(MENAFN) Approximately 400 schools throughout Germany have received threatening emails warning of possible bomb attacks, according to a report published Monday.
Police in Freiburg, a city in southwestern Germany, confirmed receiving reports of suspected threats against multiple educational institutions, including complaints submitted through emergency police channels.
“According to current information, the threats were sent by email to more than 450 schools statewide,” the statement said.
The threatening messages reportedly carried the subject line “Death Awaits You,” prompting investigators to begin efforts to identify the individuals responsible for sending them.
Authorities indicated that the emails shared identical wording, suggesting that the same threatening message had been distributed to numerous schools.
Police in the eastern state of Thuringia said the investigation was being conducted under suspicion of disrupting public order through threats of criminal activity. However, investigators reportedly “do not believe the bomb threats are serious.”
Despite the concerns, Thuringian authorities advised schools against evacuating their premises based on the available information.
Nevertheless, a police spokesperson confirmed that several educational institutions had already dismissed students on Monday morning. Officers were subsequently sent to those schools to carry out patrols.
Similar threats were also reported at several schools in Lower Saxony, located in north-central Germany. The incidents were confirmed by the state's Interior Ministry and Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs in Hanover.
Police in Freiburg, a city in southwestern Germany, confirmed receiving reports of suspected threats against multiple educational institutions, including complaints submitted through emergency police channels.
“According to current information, the threats were sent by email to more than 450 schools statewide,” the statement said.
The threatening messages reportedly carried the subject line “Death Awaits You,” prompting investigators to begin efforts to identify the individuals responsible for sending them.
Authorities indicated that the emails shared identical wording, suggesting that the same threatening message had been distributed to numerous schools.
Police in the eastern state of Thuringia said the investigation was being conducted under suspicion of disrupting public order through threats of criminal activity. However, investigators reportedly “do not believe the bomb threats are serious.”
Despite the concerns, Thuringian authorities advised schools against evacuating their premises based on the available information.
Nevertheless, a police spokesperson confirmed that several educational institutions had already dismissed students on Monday morning. Officers were subsequently sent to those schools to carry out patrols.
Similar threats were also reported at several schools in Lower Saxony, located in north-central Germany. The incidents were confirmed by the state's Interior Ministry and Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs in Hanover.
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