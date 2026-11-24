Turkish Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Egyptian, Saudi Officials
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate telephone conversations with his Egyptian and Saudi counterparts, as well as the head of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), to exchange views on the latest regional developments, diplomatic sources said Monday.
Fidan spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, according to information provided by Turkish diplomatic sources.
The conversations centered on recent developments across the region, with the officials discussing issues of shared interest, the sources added.
Fidan spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, according to information provided by Turkish diplomatic sources.
The conversations centered on recent developments across the region, with the officials discussing issues of shared interest, the sources added.
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